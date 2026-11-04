North Stafford rebuilds after state runner-up roster exodus

Orlando Jones was working as an assistant coach at Bishop Lynch, a private school in Dallas, when he learned of a head coaching vacancy at North Stafford High School.

Bishop Lynch has two junior varsity teams, a freshman program, and a varsity squad. The campus has pristine facilities, and the program has won seven Texas Association of Private and Parochial School championships.

“It’s just on a bigger scale,” Jones said of Texas high school football.

Still, a chance to return home to the Fredericksburg area appealed to Jones. The former standout running back and linebacker for Riverbend High School competed at Virginia Tech before transferring to Southern Methodist University and wrapping up his playing career at The Citadel.

North Stafford was coming off an appearance in the 2025 Class 6 state championship game where it fell to Oscar Smith, so Jones believed there was an opportunity for success.

But after the Wolverines hired Jones in June, he was already facing a challenge because high school football programs now train year-round. That challenge intensified when the North Stafford administration informed Jones that the program had lost some talented transfers. After accepting the job offer, however, Jones quickly realized the situation was more dire than he thought.

On the first day of fall camp, 22 players attended practice — combined JV and varsity.

“We went to states last year, so going from having probably 60 or 70 kids coming to fall camp to 22 was definitely shocking,” said senior wide receiver Jordan Holderbaum, one of just two holdovers from the 2025 team.

The Wolverines have gone from competing for a state championship one year ago to staring at a winless campaign. They’ve lost all nine of their games this season, including all six Commonwealth District contests. On Oct. 23, they suffered a 47-24 loss to Hartwood, a first-year school with no seniors on its roster. They’ve been outscored 444-70 this season.

Jones is replacing former head coach Marquez Hall, who resigned to take the same position at Potomac High in Dumfries. Many of Hall’s assistants departed, too, and the cupboard of players was bare.

Jones noted that out of the 35 players on the state runner-up roster a year ago, 10 graduated, five transferred to Colonial Forge, four went to Brooke Point, and seven departed for various private schools, including University of Maryland commit Kenaz Sullivan, who is now playing for The St. James in Springfield. Jones said that North Stafford also lost several hundred students to rezoning after the opening of Hartwood, Stafford County’s sixth high school.

Jones has remained upbeat.

“I’m embracing the challenge,” he said. “I mean, I’ve never been in quite this situation. So, like I said, we started that first day of camp with 22 kids. Our first week in the school, we went and recruited the school. I think we ended up getting around 30, 35 kids, and we’re currently at 68 kids right now. It’s tough taking the losses and everything, but we’re playing with a lot of young kids. I believe I’m playing eight or nine freshmen or sophomores on varsity right now that’s starting on both sides.”

Jones hasn’t second-guessed accepting the position. He doesn’t have to look far for inspiration. Hall went 1-19 in his first two seasons before turning the program around and finishing his final two years 20-7.

“It’s kind of funny because four years ago, North was in a very similar situation … then last year they made the state championship game run,” Jones said … “So, it’s something that can be done. It’s just about building the program to become more stable. The goal is to have a freshman team next year.”

In addition to being a first-year coach with a new staff and inexperienced players, the administration that hired Jones also departed. The school has a new principal in Brian Raska and a new athletic director in Lisa Montgomery.

Jones has leaned on the only two experienced players on his roster — Holderbaum and receiver Brady O’Malley — to help hold things together and keep morale high.

“We’re trying to adapt to a situation that was put on us from a lot of kids leaving,” Holderbaum said. “So, I mean, it’s not a bad situation that we’re in. We’re just trying to adapt.”

O’Malley said he and Holderbaum push their teammates to play for pride and become the best version of themselves. He said the morale “is actually good,” considering the circumstances.

“It’s not like anyone is checked out or giving up,” O’Malley said. “Everybody’s still trying to get better every day and that’s all that matters.”

Jones sees one bright spot in the JV team that has won three games and has been competitive throughout the season. He’s also working on becoming more involved in the community and promoting the program to the county’s youth. Members of his staff are involved in youth organizations in the area.

“We have some things in the works where we’’re trying to get the kids that are supposed to be here, making sure they do come to North,” Jones said. “We’re trying to get this program back to where it should be.”

This article was written by InsideNoVa's news partner, Fredericksburg Free Press , and republished with permission. Sign up for Free Press newsletters here .