Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • InsideHook

    Rivian Getting Into the Pre-Owned Market Is a Good Sign

    By Tobias Carroll,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XN8t5_0vmupBqO00
    Rivian is adopting a familiar auto industry practice. Rivian

    There are certain features of the auto industry that — depending on where you encounter them — can seem alternately quotidian and groundbreaking. If you’re looking to buy a vehicle from a legacy automaker, you might well see some used models sold under the “certified pre-owned” banner. When it comes to EV startups, though, that’s a much more rare occurrence.

    And thus, it makes it eminently newsworthy when one electric vehicle-centric marque opts in where few of its peers have been more reluctant to tread. The automaker in this case is Rivian. This week, CarScoops’ Brad Anderson reported that Rivian has begun to sell pre-owned R1T and R1S models online to prospective buyers in California and Illinois.

    Anderson also notes that Rivian will honor the original warranty for the vehicle. In the case of one 2023 R1T Quad Large in northern California, that means that its comprehensive warranty is in effect until April 2028 or the vehicle reaches 60,000 miles. Its battery park and drivetrain, meanwhile, are under warranty until April 2031 or until the vehicle has traveled 175,000 miles.

    Rivian touts the fact that its pre-owned vehicles have been inspected, and customers can return them after seven days if they’re unhappy with their purchase.

    This Week’s Big Rivian Announcement Isn’t Just About EVs

    Two very different pieces of news speak volumes about the automaker’s future

    That Rivian would dip their feet into the pre-owned market isn’t all that surprising; several of their big announcements this year have read less like splashy statements of purpose and more like maneuvers designed to shore up the company’s future. This is another way of diversifying their income even as the market for used EVs grows.

    And there’s another encouraging sign here for the EV-curious — namely, that a pre-owned Rivian will save buyers some money on a vehicle that’s earned high marks. That feels like a win-win scenario for all involved.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    This Time Is The Last Time
    1d ago
    up in smoke
    Rick pagels
    1d ago
    Really, so you buy something then want to get rid of it…. That’s not good news !
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why Are Some American Drivers Souring on the Idea of EVs?
    InsideHook7 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites
    InsideHook5 days ago
    Automatic Speeding Alarms Aren’t Coming to California’s Cars — Yet
    InsideHook7 hours ago
    The Biggest Fashion Trends to Follow This Fall, According to Style Editors
    InsideHook7 days ago
    North Carolina Is Making It Easier to Visit Its Craft Breweries by Train
    InsideHook9 days ago
    Hamilton Is Offering New Versions of One of Its Best Watches
    InsideHook10 days ago
    Are These Cult Nike Sneakers Poised for a Comeback?
    InsideHook19 days ago
    Cornbread Hemp CBD Is for the Label-Conscious Buyer
    InsideHook18 days ago
    Christie’s Is Getting Back Into the Car Auction World in a Big Way
    InsideHook17 days ago
    How I Work: Best Made’s Peter Buchanan-Smith Swears by Pencils, Peloton and a Riding Lawn Mower
    InsideHook12 days ago
    Diptyque’s New Les Essences Collection Interprets the Natural World with Five New Fragrances
    InsideHook11 days ago
    Five Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands To Know Before They Blow Up
    InsideHook11 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Revisiting the Classics: Basil Hayden Is Your Approachable Small Batch Whiskey
    InsideHook19 days ago
    The Fall Gardening Essentials You Need to Prep and Future-Proof Your Yard
    InsideHook18 days ago
    Uber and Waymo Will Offer Joint Services in Atlanta and Austin in 2025
    InsideHook14 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Dr. Martens Solves a Common Complaint With Their Ambassador Boots
    InsideHook18 days ago
    Repairing Broken EV Chargers Is a Growing Industry
    InsideHook15 days ago
    The Best Way to Enjoy Whiskey Is Through a Whiskey Club
    InsideHook12 days ago
    Jackson Hole Airport Is Embracing a Cozy Aesthetic
    InsideHook13 days ago
    How Do You Make a Glass Bottle Lighter? Ask Johnnie Walker.
    InsideHook17 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Emerging “Planetary Health Diet,” Explained
    InsideHook11 days ago
    An FDA Ruling Could Make Nasal Vaccines Much More Widespread
    InsideHook10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy