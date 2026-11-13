2026 Tesla Model Y Standard

It didn’t even last a whole year in Tesla’s online configurator. Now, if you want an AWD Model Y, it’ll cost you $50,000.

Tesla has discontinued the cheapest all-wheel-drive version of the Model Y crossover.

The Model Y AWD was introduced in February, when Tesla also ditched the “Standard” badge for its most affordable offerings.

The base-spec Model Y with rear-wheel drive is still on sale.

Getting an all-wheel-drive Tesla Model Y just got a lot more expensive after the American company removed the entry-level version of the crossover from its online configurator.

The Model Y All-Wheel Drive, which used to cost roughly $42,000, is nowhere to be found on the automaker’s website, which means the most affordable dual-motor Model Y is now the Premium AWD trim that starts at $51,630.

Tesla's U.S. website no longer lists the Model Y AWD.

Introduced in February, the now-defunct Model Y AWD came hot on the heels of the budget-oriented Model 3 Standard and Model Y Standard that debuted in October 2025 as more affordable, rear-wheel-drive-only versions of the company’s best-selling EVs. When the bare-bones Model Y AWD was introduced, Tesla also dropped the “Standard” badge from its lineup, though the other trims are still called “Premium” and “Performance”.

Powered by the same battery as the single-motor Model Y RWD, the discontinued Model Y AWD had the shortest claimed range in the Model Y lineup, with an EPA-estimated 294 miles on a full charge—54 miles less than the most affordable rear-driven crossover in Tesla’s lineup currently.

With two electric motors providing motivation, the dropped Model Y AWD could sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds, 2.2 seconds faster than its single-motor counterpart, despite weighing roughly 200 pounds more.

The cheapest Model Y in Tesla’s lineup remains the basic RWD version, which starts at $41,630. Compared to the better-equipped and more expensive trims, the entry-level crossover comes with redesigned front and rear lights, passive shock absorbers, a lower 225-kilowatt maximum charging power, fewer speakers for the audio system, and seats trimmed in vegan leather and cloth. There’s no FM radio, no rear screen, no ventilated seats, and only the front seats are heated. Furthermore, while the glass roof is still installed, the base trim has a headliner that covers it entirely.

The discontinuation of the Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive is just the latest casualty in the company’s quest to slim down its passenger-vehicle lineup. Earlier this year, the Model S and Model X were axed, and their production line has been ripped out of the factory to make room for robots. More recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the Cybertruck would be retired next year. Until that happens, the only trim remaining is the top Cyberbeast, which starts at $109,990.

There are no plans to replace the Model S and Model X, and the Cybercab two-seater will take over the Cybertruck’s floor space.