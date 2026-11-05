BMW Is Giving New EV Buyers $500 In Free Charging

2026 BMW iX3

Buyers of eligible 2027 BMW EVs will get $500 in public charging credits, including $200 for use at the fast-growing IONNA network.

Here's a new reason to buy a BMW EV: free charging.

The $500 offer only applies to 2027 model year BMW EVs. Here's how it works.

BMW is also offering discounted charging at Ionna stations.

BMW's latest Neue Klasse EVs push the boundaries of range and charging speed. In short, they're some damn good electric cars. Now there's another reason to buy one: free charging.

BMW on Thursday said it's offering $500 in public charging credits for 2027 electric models. It applies to the i5, i7, and iX3, and is open to drivers who buy or lease. The benefits last for one year from the car's purchase date.

Here's how the $500 breaks down. BMW says $300 of it can be redeemed at more than 15 charging networks, including Ionna, Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, and EVgo. The other $200 only applies to Ionna locations. (BMW is one of the automakers backing Ionna.)

To access the funds, drivers need to set up an account through the BMW app. Once they do that and handle payment through BMW ChargingNetwork, credits are automatically applied to eligible charging purchases.

BMW is also offering buyers of 2027 EVs one free year of Ionna membership, which gets drivers 25% discounts on sessions at the fast-growing charging player.

The InsideEVs Take:

If $500 in free charging sounds nice and you're considering these vehicles, I have one note of caution after getting behind the wheel of all three.

The i5 is a solid all-around EV. It drives well, looks familiar, and offers over 300 miles of range in some trims. But the i7 and iX3 are miles ahead in terms of onboard technology and specs. The latter models use BMW's Neue Klasse architecture and feature an overhauled digital interface with a wonderful "Panoramic Vision" display below the windshield. The iX3 offers over 400 miles of range and 400 kilowatt charging. Expect similar capabilities to trickle throughout BMW's lineup and into the next iteration of the i5 too.

Contact the author: Tim.Levin@InsideEVs.com