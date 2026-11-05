The Lincoln Aviator PHEV May Have Died In America, But It’s Coming Back In China

Lincoln Aviator EX8 PHEV

China's MIIT has exposed the Lincoln Aviator EX8, a Changan-made PHEV made just for China.

The Lincoln Aviator EX8 is a PHEV model made by Lincoln's Chinese joint venture partner, Changan.

It shares nothing in common with the Lincoln Aviator PHEV, which was discontinued for 2024.

Combustion power for the Aviator EX8 comes from a Changan-made 1.5-liter turbocharged engine.

While the Lincoln Aviator PHEV died in 2024 for most of the world, its nameplate will carry on in China. This week, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) exposed homologation details of Lincoln’s all-new PHEV crossover, the Lincoln Aviator EX8. But while the old Aviator was a luxe version of the U.S.-designed Ford Explorer, this car is developed largely through a joint venture with one of China’s homegrown brands.

The Aviator EX8 is one of Ford China’s most recent attempts at competing in China’s fierce new energy vehicle (NEV) market. About a year ago, Ford released the Bronco New Energy, a Kia EV9-sized EREV and full EV crossover developed with and made by Ford’s joint venture partner, JMC. This Aviator feels similar in concept; however, it is made by Ford’s other joint venture partner, Changan. Changan Ford produces many Chinese-market versions of Ford combustion vehicles we are familiar with, like the Ford Escape. It also produces the U.S. market versions of the Lincoln Corsair and Nautilus.

Lincoln Aviator EX8 PHEV

Dimensionally, the Aviator EX8 is roughly the same size as the old Aviator, but its powertrain feels like it should be more competitive in China’s market. Instead of a V6 turbo engine, the car uses a Changan-made 1.5-liter turbocharged engine good for 148 horsepower. However, the MIIT filing has not revealed the Aviator’s electric motor setup or output, nor has it revealed the battery size and range the EX8 will have. It also has roof-mounted lidar, so I expect some level of advanced driver-assist features to be present when this car launches.

I find the Aviator EX8 to be handsome, even in the unflattering patent-style photos of China’s MIIT. It’s boxy, yet still adorned with a remarkable level of exterior finishing. The wheel choices suit the crossover’s style well; it looks big and expensive, just like a Lincoln should. In all, it looks like a shrunken version of the Lincoln Navigator. If it has a similar interior to what we’ve seen from Lincoln’s other models, then the Aviator EX8 could be a compelling PHEV entry.

And it needs to be compelling, because Lincoln’s Chinese presence is very limited, while competition is hot. For starters, Lincoln has no NEV in China. It used to sell the Corsair PHEV, but it was discontinued when the model was facelifted for 2026. If Lincoln wants to continue to sell cars in China, it needs products that are better marketed to Chinese buyers. In China, this car will face a large number of midsize PHEV or EREV competitors, some of which we’ve got our hands on, like the Lynk & Co 08.

Lincoln Aviator EX8 PHEV

There’s very little chance the Aviator EX8 will exit China and enter our market. Even though Lincoln is importing cars to the U.S., it plans to discontinue the China-made Nautilus and Corsair by 2030 and make more vehicles here. Also, given its development with Changan, it likely would not be compliant with the U.S. connected cars ban.