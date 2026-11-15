HBO released the first full clip from its Harry Potter series Saturday, showing Harry's first Great Hall feast at Hogwarts before the show's Dec. 25 premiere.

The series is the second major screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling's books, arriving more than two decades after the original films. Its premiere on HBO and HBO Max comes earlier than a previous estimate of 2027.

The official Harry Potter Instagram account shared the footage Saturday evening, and Just Jared reported that it aired during the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards. “Welcome to Hogwarts! Here’s an exclusive clip of the new HBO Original Series Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone premiering Christmas Day on HBO Max,” the account wrote.

The post had 205K likes and 2,808 comments when retrieved.

Students chant Dumbledore's name as the clip begins, before food fills the tables. After the Sorting Ceremony, Harry, Ron, Hermione and their classmates eat as platters of roasted meats, vegetables and elaborate desserts appear across the long tables.

At the professors' table, Albus Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall discuss Harry's placement in Gryffindor. McGonagall, who heads the house, says she is pleased he joined it.

Their conversation turns to Harry's resemblance to his late father, James Potter. Dumbledore notes that Harry has a spirit of his own.

John Lithgow portrays Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer plays McGonagall. Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry, Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout plays Ron Weasley.

Just Jared said the professors' exchange shows how the series expands the story beyond Harry's point of view.

Screen Rant described the feast as livelier and more upbeat than the corresponding scene in the 2001 film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.” It said the newly built Great Hall set closely resembles its counterpart in the film franchise.

An Attractions Magazine writer who first encountered Hogwarts through Universal Orlando's Wizarding World theme parks noticed differences in the music, atmosphere and appearance of the food. The writer said it “feels strange” to see that setting presented another way.

Francesca Gardiner developed the series. Attractions Magazine reported that its first season has eight episodes.