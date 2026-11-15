Robyn Coffin, who plays Cindy Herrmann on NBC's "Chicago Fire," has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is scheduled for surgery Dec. 3, according to a GoFundMe campaign she co-organized with Gianine DeFrancesco.

The fundraiser identifies the planned procedure as a right partial mastectomy with magseed localization. Coffin has a pre-operative appointment on Nov. 24, when doctors are to confirm the surgical plan.

Organizers are seeking $75,000, with the appeal explaining why time away from work carries a financial cost for Coffin. "When Robyn doesn’t work, she doesn’t get paid," the campaign says.

If the appointment confirms the partial mastectomy, Coffin expects to miss three weeks of work, according to the fundraiser. A different procedure would mean a longer absence. "If a full mastectomy is required, Robyn’s time off work will increase quite a bit, as the surgery is much more extensive," the page says.

Coffin and her husband, Grant, have insurance, though the organizers are seeking a financial cushion for the couple. "Thank goodness they have insurance, but let’s not get cocky – let’s give them a nest egg because we know there will be surprises," the organizers wrote.

The campaign also addresses the income Coffin would lose during her recovery. "So, this go fund me is not only to fill in the gaps that insurance will surely leave, but also to help sustain Robyn and Grant while Robyn is off work," the appeal says.

Donors had given just over $14,000 at the time TheWrap published its report, the outlet said.

Coffin's fellow cast member Miranda Rae Mayo posted the GoFundMe on her Instagram Stories.

"This beautiful and wonderful woman is in need of support. You may know her as Cindy Herrmann on our show. Any and everything helps," Mayo wrote.

Coffin has portrayed Cindy Herrmann across 64 episodes of the firehouse drama. Cindy is married to Captain Christopher Herrmann, played by David Eigenberg. Her character received a lung cancer diagnosis in Season 11.

The stage of Coffin's breast cancer and the date of her diagnosis were not immediately known.

The organizers closed their appeal by conveying the couple's thanks. "We’ve got her! Robyn and Grant send you their love and gratitude," the page says.

Radiation treatment is planned after surgery, according to the fundraiser.