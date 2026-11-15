Ice Spice walked the orange carpet Saturday at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where Alex Warren hosted the fan-voted show's first CBS broadcast.

The ceremony aired on Nickelodeon and CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Its live broadcast was scheduled for 90 minutes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Before the ceremony, Warren told Extra he had been given considerable freedom with Nickelodeon's slime and teased plans to slime himself, AS USA reported. Warren is a singer-songwriter and YouTuber. Whether he slimed himself was not immediately clear.

The fan vote covers 36 categories, including film, television, music, games and sports, according to CBS News. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter were among the nominees.

Before the ceremony, CBS LA broadcast a special from the orange carpet on KCAL between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific time. Kalyna Astrinos and Jasmine Viel hosted, and the special also streamed on CBS News Los Angeles.

Page Six placed Keke Palmer and Victoria Justice among the carpet arrivals. The Mirror US reported that Warren and Quinta Brunson walked it as well, and that the orange carpet replaces the traditional red to match Nickelodeon's neon branding.

The Mirror US also reported that Chris Evans walked the carpet and received the King of Comedy Award, while AS USA reported before the show that Chris Pratt would receive the honor.

Justice had a scheduled role in the ceremony, too, appearing in Jamie Miller's opening number. Miller was scheduled to perform his song "Babydoll" on U.S. television for the first time, with special appearances by Justice and Antonio Cipriano and a feature by JYT.

AS USA reported that Nickelodeon planned the opener around decades of dance crazes, with references to Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," Backstreet Boys' "Everybody," Lady Gaga's "Just Dance" and PSY's "Gangnam Style."

The three confirmed musical acts were Miller, Ashe and SOFI TUKKER, the electronic duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. Whether the performances took place as planned was not immediately clear.

Ashe was scheduled to sing "Stop the Wedding!". SOFI TUKKER was to perform "TSUNAMI," its collaboration with OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.