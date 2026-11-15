Richard Sterban, the Oak Ridge Boys bass singer whose "oom poppa mow mow" riff anchored "Elvira," died Saturday in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Representatives for the group said he was 83.

The band and Sterban's family shared news of his death. A firm representing the Oak Ridge Boys said he died of bronchitis and pneumonia complications after living with cancer for a long time.

A voice behind "Elvira"

Sterban had backed Elvis Presley before joining the Oak Ridge Boys, where his bass supplied the hook for a song that reached No. 1 country and No. 5 pop.

"I wanted to be in the best vocal group in the world," Sterban said earlier, according to the biography on his band's website.

From gospel to country

Born April 24, 1943, in Camden, New Jersey, Richard Anthony Sterban was a founder of the gospel quartet the Keystones.

He later toured with Presley as part of J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, appearing in the 1972 concert film "Elvis on Tour." American Songwriter reported that Sterban joined the Oak Ridge Boys in late 1972, taking the place of departing bass singer Noel Fox.

His bandmates included lead singer Duane Allen, baritone William Lee Golden and tenor Joe Bonsall. Founded in 1943 as the Oak Ridge Quartet, the group had played bluegrass before moving into gospel and then country.

A hit and a return

The Oak Ridge Boys covered Dallas Frazier's "Elvira," with Sterban delivering the bass part. The band's representatives described its "oom poppa mow mow" line as one of American music's most familiar sounds.

The recording earned Single of the Year honors from both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. It won the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Deadline reported that the group has sold more than 41 million records and received five Grammys. The Oak Ridge Boys belong to the Grand Ole Opry and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and their Country Music Hall of Fame election came in 2015.

Health reasons prompted Sterban to withdraw from performing with the group in 2025, but he returned to sing "Elvira" with his bandmates at the Grand Ole Opry in January 2026. Allen called the performance "a soul-stirring experience," American Songwriter reported.

Family and tributes

The band's representatives said funeral arrangements would be announced later. Sterban's family expressed gratitude for fans' support, saying, "we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus."

Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern said his bass "brought warmth, soul, and character to every performance."

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum described Sterban on X as "a musical bridge builder." Its CEO, Kyle Young, said, "He used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots."