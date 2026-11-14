Photos and videos of the vinyl edition of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album have disclosed its complete 34-song tracklist online, days before the game's Nov. 19 launch.

People close to the project confirmed the list to Billboard, Rolling Stone and Just Jared, which said it leaked on X on Saturday. A clip posted by X user nxrcssist shows someone flipping over an LP to display the songs printed on its back.

The vinyl went on sale prematurely. How the copies reached buyers before release was not immediately known.

The two records feature Playboi Carti, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Gunna, Yung Lean, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Fred again.., PinkPantheress, Morgan Wallen, Tame Impala and Fuerza Regida, among others. Billboard said the music aims to evoke the energy and atmosphere of Vice City and Leonida, fictional locations in the game.

Del Rey's contribution is "Crazy for You," the same title as a song that has remained unreleased in her catalog for more than a decade.

"One of the coolest things about this is the fact that the first time some of our family got to LA they actually knew the roads because of playing the game," Del Rey said in earlier remarks. She described taking part as "super special and a privilege."

Justice opens the album with "Starting From Zero," featuring Michael McDonald. The group, which also scored the game, joins Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard on "Flower in a Hurricane."

Yung Lean's "That's It" features Future and Metro Boomin, while Playboi Carti appears with "Ahh Yea." Other selections include Scott's "RHYNO," Wallen's "Last Thing You Need," Dua Lipa's "Go Easy," Cardi B's "Don't Chart" and JENNIE's "Power Trip." Keith Richards supplies "Bright Lights, Big City," while Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes and Robert Glasper close the record with "Overtown Lights."

Several tracks are already streaming, including previously released songs by Scott, Wallen, Richards and Justice featuring Tame Impala and SZA.

Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games announced the album in September. Just Jared said six songs came out then, while ScreenRant said Rockstar had announced 10 tracks but had yet to publish the complete list officially.

It was not immediately known whether Rockstar or Atlantic would officially confirm the list.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches Nov. 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the outlets gave different album release dates. Billboard put the album's arrival on Nov. 19, the game's launch day, while Rolling Stone and Just Jared gave Friday, Nov. 20, with Just Jared specifying midnight ET.

Customers can pre-order the album, including through RockstarGames.com. Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Urban Outfitters and independent record stores are among the sellers, with each offering a vinyl pressing bearing its own design and poster. Atlantic is selling limited-edition liquid-filled and splatter versions with exclusive artwork.

The record won't contain every song heard in the game, as its radio stations will play existing tracks too. Bad Bunny, Del Rey, Wallen, Burna Boy and Robyn will host stations.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival takes place Nov. 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami, with Cardi B, Scott, Kodak Black and Don Toliver on the performance schedule.

Billboard said Rauw Alejandro and SoFaygo will appear as well, while Rolling Stone said Justice will perform.