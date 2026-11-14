Chris Pratt told Swedish outlet Moviezine that a fourth “Guardians of the Galaxy” film with James Gunn “would be awesome,” following Gunn’s exit as co-head of DC Studios.

“He’s the man,” Pratt said, adding that he loves working with Gunn.

James Gunn raising a peace sign outdoors in black glasses and a blue graphic shirt (file photo, 2024). Photo: Erik Drost / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 (cropped) · License

Pratt spoke to Moviezine journalist Jonatan Blomberg while promoting his upcoming Apple TV film “Way of the Warrior Kid.” In an Instagram post, Blomberg wrote that he and Pratt’s co-star Jude Hill “cornered” him about making a fourth Guardians film with Gunn. Blomberg added that “there is at least a Star-Lord ready to serve.”

Gunn made all three “Guardians of the Galaxy” films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a record Pratt noted during the interview.

Pratt said Gunn “directed all three movies, and that’s pretty rare… so if he wanted to come back and bring it back, I would love that.”

“I haven’t had a chance to speak with him since that news came out yesterday,” Pratt said of Gunn. Pratt said commenting on subjects like this is difficult because his words could become a headline.

Peter Safran also departed as DC Studios co-head. The two were ousted Nov. 9, after David Ellison’s Skydance merger in October, Variety reported. Jeremy Latcham, a Marvel Studios alum, was announced as the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios.

Variety called the leadership change another setback for DC Studios, saying it has struggled against Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and that Gunn could now return to the MCU.

It was not immediately clear whether Gunn wanted to return to Marvel or direct a fourth “Guardians” film.

Pratt has portrayed Star-Lord in six films, starting with 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and including “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

In October, Pratt said Marvel Studios had taken “hard action” toward Star-Lord’s return and that plans were in the works.

The Guardians last appeared on screen in the third installment in 2023, when its end-credits text promised Star-Lord would return.