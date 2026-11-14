Presley Gerber's Hollywood Hills home went on the market Friday for $3.595 million, real estate records obtained by TMZ show, less than two months after he died at 27.

Gerber, whose parents are Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died Sept. 20 at Resolutions Living in Santa Monica, California, where he had checked in the previous night.

He purchased the midcentury property for $3.4 million in 2023. The asking price, rather than a completed sale, is $195,000 higher than his purchase price.

Hello magazine reported that Crawford and Rande Gerber decided to put their late son's home on the market. TMZ's report did not say who authorized the listing or why, and neither parent has publicly addressed it.

In an Oct. 18 family tribute on Instagram, Crawford wrote, "We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother." The post bore the signature "Mom, Dad and Kaia" and closed with "Til we meet again our sweet boy."

The tribute included a black-and-white photograph, credited to Sebastian Faena, showing Gerber with white feather wings. His sister, Kaia Gerber, followed minutes later with a video of them as children. "I've read all of the books and i have none of the answers," she wrote.

The Hollywood Hills property

The home dates to 1955 and occupies about half an acre. Architectural Digest described a single-story main house with three bedrooms and an attached one-bedroom guest suite with a private entrance and kitchen. TMZ counted four bedrooms and three bathrooms across roughly 3,000 square feet.

The property has a heated pool, Jacuzzi, cold plunge, sauna and separate guest house. Hardwood floors and a stone fireplace are among the interior features, along with a kitchen fitted with cherry cabinetry and a center island.

Crawford and Rande Gerber have both been photographed visiting the property since their son's death. By Sept. 26, Rande Gerber had been pictured approaching the front door of his son's Los Angeles residence, his head lowered and dressed in shorts, a T-shirt and a hat.

Investigation continues

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office has completed Gerber's autopsy but deferred its findings on the cause and manner of death while it awaits further testing. "Death was pronounced at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics," the office told People in September.

A Santa Monica Police Department spokesperson previously told the Daily Mail, "SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play."

The Eastern Herald reported that the suspected overdose is the police assessment, not an official medical finding.

An investigation into the sober home followed Gerber's death, but it found insufficient evidence to substantiate wrongdoing, Page Six reported.

Gerber had discussed his addiction struggles and attempts to get treatment in public. In March 2026, he shared a video about undergoing treatment with ibogaine, an experimental psychedelic, at a wellness clinic in Cancún, Mexico, The Blast reported. Crawford called her son a "warrior" in response to that post.

"I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself," Gerber wrote in March, according to Page Six.

On Nov. 8, Kaia Gerber shared a passage about grief from Joan Didion's "The Year of Magical Thinking," together with a photo of books about loss.

The police investigation remains ongoing, the department has said. The medical examiner's office said in September that determining a deferred cause of death can take a few months.