Olivia Wilde said she is proud of the way she and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis share parenting duties for their two children, though co-parenting is "so hard," she told The New York Times in an interview published Saturday.

Wilde, 42, directed "Booksmart" and "Don't Worry Darling," while Sudeikis, 51, stars in "Ted Lasso." Their son Otis is 12, and their daughter Daisy is 10. After nearly a decade together, they broke off their engagement in 2020 and became involved in a custody dispute.

"I really take pride in how good we are at co-parenting our kids in my family. We have reached this healthy equilibrium," Wilde told the Times.

She was also candid about the difficulty. "It's so hard. Anyone who pretends it's easy — like, 'Oh, you just consciously uncouple, and then you find a way' — that's BS," she said.

Wilde spoke on the Nov. 14 episode of the Times podcast "The Interview," People reported.

"I feel relieved that I'm able to give them a life with parents where there's a real sense of authenticity in terms of how everyone's feeling and doing," Wilde said.

"When you're trying to hide it from your kids, they sense it. They're the most intuitive people in the house," she said. Wilde said people can question what is real when they sense a performance, adding, "I wouldn't wish that on anyone."

"It feels like a failure when you can't make a relationship work, particularly if it's with the person you have children with," she said.

Wilde described the breakup as "by far the most difficult, painful decision I've ever made in my life, to understand that it was not better for my kids to live in a house where their parents were not aligned."

"We can't deny we are changing," Wilde said. "It's a decision to acknowledge the change."

Wilde and Sudeikis first met at a "Saturday Night Live" finale party in May 2011 and began dating later that year. They became engaged in 2013; in 2023, they agreed to joint custody. Page Six reported that they never married and that Sudeikis agreed under the settlement to pay Wilde $27,500 each month for child support.

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in June 2026, Wilde said the relationship came to a head during a drive home from a birthday party her friends had given her, Page Six reported. Wilde recalled asking about a birthday present. According to Wilde, Sudeikis replied that he didn't know her; she said that wasn't wrong.

In her June 2026 podcast appearance, Wilde said "these kids are consistently getting the best of us in a way that when we were together was not possible because we did not work together, but we work really well as separated co-parents." She described Sudeikis as "a very capable co-parent who is very present with them when he's with them."

Whether Sudeikis or his representatives have responded to Wilde's latest comments was not immediately known. Her interview followed Sudeikis' remarks about their split by several weeks.

InStyle reported that Sudeikis discussed his communication during the relationship on Sam Fragoso's "Talk Easy" podcast on Oct. 18. "I think it's just flat-out communication. I could have communicated better [with] how I felt, how things were making me feel," he said.