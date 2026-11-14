UCF hosts Arizona State in Orlando on Saturday with both teams one win from bowl eligibility, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported, after a Federal Aviation Administration ground stop delayed the Sun Devils' trip.

The game at Acrisure Bounce House now starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU, rather than its original ESPN2 slot at 3:30 p.m. UCF Athletics said the Big 12 moved the game late Friday night after the ground stop interrupted team travel.

The FAA order kept flights for 12 teams, including Arizona State, from departing Friday afternoon, Sports Illustrated reported. It was the agency's second nationwide ground stop since Sept. 11, 2001.

Arizona State put off its Orlando flight until the next morning while the stop was in effect. The stoppage lasted four hours and 21 minutes.

The Big 12 issued a statement about the ground stop.

One win from a bowl

Arizona State and UCF each enter with a 5-4 overall record and a 3-3 mark in the Big 12.

The Knights have not reached a bowl since the 2023 season. Coach Scott Frost has three games left to secure his first bowl appearance of his second stint at UCF, starting Saturday.

Linebacker Lewis Carter is expected to return for UCF after carrying probable designations all week, his first appearance since Sept. 19. Running back Duke Watson and wide receiver Waden Charles are set to sit out for the first time this season.

"You know, I didn't think it was going to be this long a deal, but every injury responds different, and he's been a huge part of our team we haven't had," Frost said Monday. "But I think there's a really good chance he gets some time this week."

Keene returns to Orlando

Arizona State quarterback Mikey Keene helped UCF earn its most recent bowl win. He began his college career at UCF in 2021 and, after Dillon Gabriel was injured, spent much of that season as the starting quarterback.

Keene passed for 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns that year, helping the Knights defeat Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.

He returns to Acrisure Bounce House for the first time since the 2022 season.

Keene came off the bench for Arizona State starter Cutter Boley against Texas Tech on Oct. 17, passing for 256 yards before being named the starter against Kansas State. A knee injury against Kansas State sidelined him, and freshman Jake Fette started the past two games.

Keene is available, though his playing time depends on Fette's health or coach Kenny Dillingham's decisions. Fette will make his third college start, while Alonza Barnett III will start his second consecutive game at quarterback for UCF.

Barnett, who transferred to UCF and missed time this season with a hamstring injury, led the winning drive at Kansas on Nov. 7, throwing a touchdown with one second left.

Arizona State committed only three penalties in last week's 20-10 home win over Colorado. Receiver Reed Harris leads the Big 12 in receiving yards.

The Sun Devils hold a 2-0 series lead, with both earlier games played in Tempe, Arizona. FanDuel Sportsbook favors UCF by 3.5 points.

Chuckie Kempf and Dustin Fox will call the game on ESPNU.