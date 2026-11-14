A Pan American Health Organization panel concluded this week that the United States has lost its measles elimination status after sustained spread, researchers familiar with its deliberations told KFF Health News.

In 2026, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has counted 5,412 confirmed cases, the highest total since 1991. More than 590 people have been hospitalized.

The panel met for three days in Washington before reaching its decision, Axios reported. The organization, known as PAHO, said it examined CDC epidemiological and lab data for evidence that one strain had spread continuously for 12 months or longer, a sign that it was spreading locally rather than being brought in from abroad.

Its advisory commission gives its finding to Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, who has the final say.

The United States achieved elimination in 2000, following decades of vaccine campaigns that raised childhood measles coverage above 97%. PAHO says keeping vaccination coverage at 95% or higher is the best way to maintain elimination.

The U.S. childhood rate dropped to about 92% in 2025, with much lower rates in some states and communities. Pennsylvania has recorded over 1,500 cases, more than any other outbreak. Cases have reached 45 states and the District of Columbia.

CDC Director Erica Schwartz said this month that federal officials would respond to outbreaks in the same way despite the loss of status. "The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does," she said.

Richard Besser, who formerly served as acting CDC director and heads the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, linked the resurgence to federal policy. He said it was "no surprise that the resurgence of measles has coincided with an administration that has inflicted significant damage to our health care system while spreading false claims about vaccines."

Health and Human Services Department spokesperson Emily Hilliard said the rise in cases stemmed from gaps in vaccine coverage that began years before the current administration, KFF Health News reported. White House spokesperson Allison Schuster wrote in an email to the outlet that the president and health secretary "have repeatedly encouraged measles vaccination, coordinated with states, and facilitated the deployment of vaccine doses across the country."

CBS News medical correspondent Dr. Céline Gounder described what the change means for doctors. "It means ERs and pediatricians need to consider measles in anyone with a fever and rash, whether they've traveled overseas or not," she said. Gounder said the United States may now export measles to other countries.