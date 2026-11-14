Wales beat New Zealand 35-28 in Cardiff on Saturday for its first victory over the All Blacks since 1953, ending a 34-match losing streak against them.

The hosts scored five tries at the Principality Stadium, their most against New Zealand, before preserving their lead by holding the All Blacks up over the try line three times late in the match.

Some bookmakers had offered odds of 20-1 on Wales before kickoff, BBC Sport reported. The Associated Press called it the biggest upset in test rugby since Japan defeated South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

“It was an unbelievable performance from the boys,” Wales head coach Steve Tandy said.

Wales had previously beaten New Zealand only in 1905, 1935 and 1953. A try was worth three points at the time of that last victory, and Cardiff was not yet the capital of Wales.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams put Wales ahead in the second minute following a kick forward by Louis Rees-Zammit, and the hosts never trailed. Captain Dewi Lake scored in the sixth minute to make it 14-0, the first time Wales had taken a 14-point lead over New Zealand.

New Zealand scrum-half Cortez Ratima answered with a try. Prop Archie Griffin then put Wales ahead 21-7, but number eight Wallace Sititi and wing Fehi Fineanganofo scored to bring the teams level at 21-21 by half-time.

Fineanganofo scored three minutes into dead time after Wales twice opted to play on instead of kicking the ball out, Sky Sports reported.

Centre Eddie James and Rees-Zammit restored Wales’ advantage after the break, taking the score to 35-21 in the 49th minute. Wales had passed up a kickable penalty for a five-metre lineout that produced Rees-Zammit’s try. Fly-half Sam Costelow converted each of Wales’ five tries.

New Zealand flanker Peter Lakai reduced the gap to seven points with a try. Around the 60th minute, replacement prop Gareth Thomas held Sititi up over the Wales line, before flanker James Botham made the second held-up.

Replacement Taine Plumtree won two turnovers inside the Wales 22, ending New Zealand attacks that had lasted more than 20 phases.

“When New Zealand were coming back after halftime it would be easy to doubt yourselves, but I thought the boys attacked it, the bench coming on as well, and in the last couple of minutes I thought they looked really composed,” Tandy said.

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said his side had chances but was not clinical enough, and he had no regrets. “We had a good enough side to win,” he said.

“I can't even describe the emotions. 1953 was the last time we beat the All Blacks,” Botham told ITV.

At full-time, Wales’ players cried, posed for a team photo on the field and completed a lap of honour.

Wales had lost a record 18 consecutive tests until July last year and finished last in the Six Nations. “From Grand Slam champions to one of the longest losing streaks for a tier one nation - they were in the pits,” former Wales player Sam Warburton said.

New Zealand missed its chance to take the No. 1 world ranking from South Africa with the defeat. South Africa lost 21-19 to France in Paris on Friday, while New Zealand moved one point ahead of South Africa in the standings.

Rennie’s side next faces England at Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 2.10pm on Nov. 21. Wales hosts Australia at the Principality Stadium that evening, with kickoff at 8.10pm.