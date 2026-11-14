Filipino singer Carmelle won the first Eurovision Song Contest Asia in Bangkok on Saturday with "Sobra-Sobra," securing the debut edition’s title for the Philippines.

The live broadcast from One Bangkok Forum brought together artists representing 11 countries in Thailand’s capital. Organizers called the Asian contest a new chapter in Eurovision’s 70-year history.

Contestants waved national flags as they rode onto the stage one by one in tuk-tuks, to cheers from thousands of fans at the city-center venue. The motorized three-wheeled vehicles are a common sight in Bangkok’s tourist districts.

Carmelle’s fiery performance of the dance-pop song carried her past 10 other competitors in the grand final, The Associated Press reported. Thai duo Mang x Daou were runners-up with the romantic pop song "Aroma," while Vietnam’s Tóc Tiên took third place with "Em Tiên."

National juries and the public chose the winner, with viewers worldwide eligible to vote. The result combined votes from 11 national juries and an audience vote worth 50% of the total.

A Rest of the World vote contributed points equivalent to those of one participating country. Final point totals and Carmelle’s margin of victory were not available.

Carmelle had competed in televised singing contests before arriving in Bangkok. In 2019, she was first runner-up on The Voice Kids. She went on to win Tawag ng Tanghalan in January 2025 and has appeared on the reality show Pinoy Big Brother.

Her Eurovision entry first won over voters at the inaugural Philippine Selection Night, where a worldwide vote chose "Sobra-Sobra" from 10 songs to represent the Philippines.

The Asian event shares its name with the European contest, which aims to put music ahead of politics but has repeatedly been caught up in world events, according to the AP. Russia was expelled from the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza prompted protests outside Eurovision venues and led organizers to limit political flag-waving, the AP reported. Five longtime participants, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia, boycotted this year’s European contest over Israel’s participation.

Bulgarian singer Dara won that 70th edition in Vienna earlier this year. She appeared as a special guest at the Asian final and performed her winning song, "Bangaranga."