A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Metropolitan Police officer was stabbed in the neck during a welfare call in Romford, east London, on Friday, police said.

The officer was taken to hospital after the stabbing. "His injuries have since been assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing and he has been discharged," a Met spokesperson said.

The Met said officers were sent to an address in Mawney Road at about 4:16 p.m. Friday because of concern for a man's welfare. "On arrival, the 21-year-old man threatened police with a sharp object before assaulting an officer," the spokesperson said.

The Met described the object as sharp, while My London reported that it was a knife.

"The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody," the Met said.

The suspect and the injured officer have not been named. It was not immediately clear whether the arrested man was the subject of the welfare concern, what the sharp object was, or whether he had been charged.

The London Ambulance Service said it received a call about an injured person in Mawney Road at 5:34 p.m. Friday. "The first paramedic arrived in less than three minutes," a service spokesperson said.

The response included two ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast-response cars and an incident response officer.

"We treated two patients at the scene and took them both to hospital, one as a priority," the spokesperson said.

In September, another police officer was stabbed in the leg during dawn raids targeting a suspected organised crime gang in London and four counties. The Met said at the time that the injury was not life-changing.

"A crime scene remains in place," the Met said of Mawney Road. Enquiries were continuing, Echo reported.