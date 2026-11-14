The NFL on Saturday moved its Week 10 officials to games they could reach by car from home amid nationwide air travel disruptions, with three backup referees taking lead roles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the league's statement on X. "Due to the ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this weekend, the NFL has adjusted its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns," the NFL said.

The NFL's 17 officiating crews each have a backup referee who prepares throughout the season to fill in when needed, the league said, according to Yahoo Sports.

Unlike teams, referees do not travel on charter flights, according to Dawgs By Nature. NFL referees generally hold full-time jobs during the week, the outlet said.

The revised assignments in the Yahoo Sports report list Duane Heydt for the Carolina Panthers' game against the New Orleans Saints and Barry Anderson for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Tennessee Titans. Both matchups start Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Don Willard appears on the same list for the Miami Dolphins' Sunday afternoon game against the Indianapolis Colts on CBS. The list also assigns Willard to the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals that night. In all, it names three backups for four games.

Whether Willard will work both games or the list is mistaken remained unclear.

In Munich, Germany, the New England Patriots play the Detroit Lions at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NFL Network.

Before the travel disruptions, Sports Illustrated reported Nov. 12 that Clay Martin's crew was set to officiate in Munich.

Martin worked Detroit's Week 4 loss to Carolina, when officials called 17 penalties.

His crew's career high came in Week 9, with 23 penalties in the Colts' game against the Dallas Cowboys. At 13.44 penalties per game on average, the crew ranks fifth-lowest among officiating crews.

Detroit is 5-6 with Martin as head official.

Whether Martin's crew would still work in Munich remained unknown.

The Steelers and Bengals close Sunday's schedule at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Each AFC North team enters Week 10 at 6-2 after winning four straight games.