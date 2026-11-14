The Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee suspended FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono for a maximum 12 matches on Friday over a collision that caused Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel’s death.

Owono, a 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international, collided with De Miguel late in a Nov. 2 second-tier game between CD Tenerife and FC Andorra in Tenerife. De Miguel was 30 when he died the following day, and the disciplinary ruling came 10 days afterward.

The longest penalty available was 12 matches, the committee said. "In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances... the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified," the panel said in its ruling.

The panel said its assessment "must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee's report." According to the committee’s English translation of that report, Owono was sent off for "violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play."

Owono had left his penalty area and raced into midfield when he and De Miguel collided while contesting a high ball. Owono struck De Miguel in the chest, and De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest, the Associated Press reported. Owono received a straight red card.

Play ended seven minutes into stoppage time, when the match was abandoned, BBC Sport reported. Federation officials decided against a replay, leaving the 2-2 score at the time of the stoppage as the result.

The decision avoids a resumption "from the precise moment at which the tragic incident occurred," the federation said. A federation committee described letting the score stand as the "most respectful course of action, given the extraordinary and tragic circumstances of this case."

Owono’s statement

Owono offered condolences to De Miguel’s family in a Nov. 4 statement issued through FC Andorra. "These are the hardest days of my life," he said. "I struggle to find the words and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened," Owono said.

"I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus," he said. "I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him."

"I know there will be many issues to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect," Owono said. He ended his message with "Rest in peace, Jesus."

Andorra coach Carles Manso said Thursday that the decision on whether and when to play again belongs to Owono. "He is deeply affected by the situation," Manso said.

"We will give him the space to feel completely free to decide whether, and when, he might want to return," Manso told reporters. The coach said Owono is spending time with family and added, "What we have to do is support him in every way and be close to him."

It was not immediately known whether Owono or FC Andorra would appeal the suspension.

Tenerife players and fans came together last Saturday at the club’s stadium to remember and say goodbye to De Miguel. His funeral last Thursday drew about 400 mourners, including Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Police investigation

Spanish law calls for a judicial inquiry when a death has non-natural causes, accidents included. An inquiry was opened under judicial supervision, The Telegraph reported, citing Spanish police sources who spoke to AFP.

Police are investigating possible involuntary manslaughter, AP reported, while prosecutors have said criminal proceedings are unlikely.