Colorado beat No. 14 Houston 42-32 on Friday night for its first victory over an AP top-15 team since 2007, a week after coach Deion Sanders faced questions about his job security.

The Buffaloes erased a 20-7 deficit late in the first half by scoring 28 unanswered points. Freshman backup quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne finished that stretch with a 14-yard touchdown on his first play, putting Colorado ahead 35-20 after starter Isaac Wilson limped off in the third quarter. Wilson later returned.

Colorado moved to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12 with the win. The Buffaloes need victories in both remaining regular-season games to reach bowl eligibility and prevent a third losing season across Sanders' four seasons.

"The way they take the field at the conclusion of the game is like we just won the Super Bowl," Sanders said.

Sanders paced the sideline wearing a stocking cap and puffy vest, then ran onto the field at one point to retrieve a helmet that had flown off. "These kids are resilient," he said afterward. He also said he was thankful that young fans "don’t go online and go back and forth with an idiot that has never been in the stadium."

Colorado had lost at Arizona State the previous week. On Nov. 8, USA Today reporter Brent Schrotenboer posted that he had asked Sanders after the defeat whether he felt his job was on the line over the season's final three games.

Sanders has a 20-27 record since taking charge of the program, according to The Associated Press. He said during the week that speculation about his future did not bother him, and said Friday that such noise was familiar. "I’ve been around noise all my life," he said.

Colorado gained 249 yards on the ground, its highest rushing total under Sanders. The Buffaloes scored five rushing touchdowns, a total they had not reached in a game since facing UCLA on Nov. 7, 2020.

Alabama transfer Richard Young led the rushing attack with 99 yards and two touchdowns, USA Today reported, while DeKalon Taylor scored on a 67-yard run.

Houston cut the lead to 35-26 in the fourth quarter after Wilson was stopped trying to convert fourth-and-3 in Houston territory.

Colorado answered with a touchdown drive that consumed 6:01. Houston scored again with 1:51 remaining but failed to recover the ensuing onside kick.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns with one interception as the Cougars dropped to 7-3.

"I told them all they can point the finger at me if they want, because we can point the finger all over the place," Houston coach Willie Fritz said.

Colorado defensive back Randon Fontenette produced a sack that led to a key turnover. "I bet on myself to come here for him, and I feel like I owed it to him to give all I had," he said of Sanders.

Wilson completed 17-of-25 passes for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception. "We love the fact that he's a fighter, he's tough and he wants it," Sanders said of Wilson. It was not immediately known whether Wilson will be available at Cincinnati.

Receiver Joseph Williams gave Colorado a 28-20 lead early in the third quarter with a 53-yard touchdown catch. "They say we can’t win three games in a row to make a bowl game. But why can’t we? Why can’t we?" he said.

Colorado visits Cincinnati on Nov. 21 before finishing the regular season at home against Central Florida on Nov. 28. Houston travels to West Virginia on Nov. 21.