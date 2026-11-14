Michelle Pfeiffer marked 33 years of marriage to producer David E. Kelley on Friday with an Instagram selfie, saying she was "the luckiest girl in the room."

The photo came from Thursday’s 18th annual Film Benefit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, presented by Chanel and honoring director Steven Spielberg. Pfeiffer and Kelley wed on Nov. 13, 1993, after meeting on a blind date earlier that year.

"33 years around the sun with this beautiful man. And 33 years of being the luckiest girl in the room," Pfeiffer, 68, wrote in the caption.

Pfeiffer chose a sleeveless black Chanel dress with a plunging neckline and sparkling accents, along with drop earrings. Kelley, 70, wore a black suit and dark tie.

Her costars left comments on the post. Nick Offerman wrote, "Thank you for setting the bar so high for us mortals," while Elle Fanning, who plays Pfeiffer’s daughter on screen, commented, "Favorite lovebirds."

The couple’s first meeting took place at Chez Jay in Santa Monica in January 1993. Pfeiffer told People in May 2026 that she had sworn off blind dates and nearly canceled when she learned the best friend who arranged it had never met Kelley.

"I mean, literally, this was right before I was walking out the door. I was like, 'I'm not coming,'" Pfeiffer said in the May 2026 interview.

She did go, bringing company to make the evening less intimidating, but she and Kelley hardly spoke.

"I showed up, and David is introverted. I'm a little shy socially, so we didn't talk much," Pfeiffer said in May 2026, adding that Kelley's agent later told her, "He talks."

Pfeiffer adopted her daughter, Claudia Rose, in 1993, roughly two months after she began dating Kelley and before they married. Their son, John Henry, was born in 1994.

In a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping, Pfeiffer said early parenthood helped their relationship. "We both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together and, in a strange way, it took the pressure off, as a couple," she said.

Pfeiffer told Parade in an earlier interview that she never takes Kelley for granted and had never met anyone with more integrity. "There's his humor and intelligence, too, and he's really cute, all those things — but if you don't respect your partner, you'll get sick of him," she said.

Kelley, whose producing credits include Ally McBeal, Boston Legal and Big Little Lies, created Margot's Got Money Troubles. Pfeiffer plays a mother in the series, whose daughter turns to OnlyFans to support her newborn baby.

In a 2021 interview with The New Yorker cited by E! News, Pfeiffer said she had steered clear of collaborations with Kelley after seeing other couples work together and file for divorce the following year. In June, she told IndieWire she had envied actors speaking his lines, "because boy can he write dialogue."

Pfeiffer stars alongside Kurt Russell in Taylor Sheridan's six-part series The Madison. Production on season two has finished, with a Paramount+ premiere expected in early 2027, the Daily Mail reported.