Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, responded to an Instagram commenter who urged her to "Get a facelift" by bringing up his daughter.

The user, identified as David, posted the remark beneath a sponsored skincare video Stafford shared Thursday. "Get a facelift……. You have money," David wrote.

Stafford posted a screenshot of his comment to her Instagram Stories with an answer of her own.

"David, my guy.. I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter ❤️," Stafford wrote.

The Times of India identified David Loussia as the commenter.

Stafford’s video featured her game-day skincare routine in a paid partnership promoting INNBEAUTY Project’s Extreme Cream. "Game-day skin prep, but make it 37 with four kids 😅," she wrote in its caption.

The caption said the cream provides instant hydration and a lifted look, comes in a refillable glass bottle and is available at Sephora.

In the video, Stafford said, "I'm 37, I have four lovely daughters and I spend every Sunday either on a Jumbotron or in front of a lot of people," according to Us Weekly. She appeared without makeup at the start and joked about her "tired mom skin," E! News reported.

Stafford has previously discussed online criticism. In January 2025, she became emotional while describing its effect on her mental health on her podcast, The Morning After, The Times of India reported.

On that episode, she said social media had given her depressing thoughts and that she sometimes wanted to leave it, the newspaper reported.

Stafford spoke about appearance pressures in Los Angeles during an October interview with Us Weekly. "It's normal for everyone to do things and whatnot. I feel that pressure," she told the magazine.

"I can only imagine being my daughters growing up here. I would hope that they see it as, 'Oh, yeah, that's just what people do here, but we're good.' But I think it will be hard," Stafford said in the same interview.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford met in 2006 at the University of Georgia, where he was the Bulldogs' freshman quarterback and she was a cheerleader. They married in April 2015.

Their four daughters are twins Sawyer and Chandler, 9, Hunter, 8, and Tyler, 6.