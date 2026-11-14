James Gunn said Friday that Skydance has not seen his Superman sequel "Man of Tomorrow," days after his departure as DC Studios co-head was announced.

David Ellison's Skydance now owns DC Studios, where former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will succeed Gunn and Peter Safran.

"There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made," Gunn wrote on Threads.

"No one from Skydance has even seen the movie – the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family," he wrote. He added, "So any stories around this narrative are false."

Gunn closed the post with a heart emoji and a mermaid emoji. The mermaid is a reference to his series "Peacemaker," where Vigilante said he used it to mean "Happy, sad and everything in between."

Gunn and Safran had been DC Studios co-CEOs since 2022, and their exits were officially announced Monday, Nov. 9. Skydance was making changes during the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger when their exits were announced.

Both men will continue in creative roles. Latcham takes over as CEO on Dec. 1, and ScreenRant said he will decide if the DC Universe continues or gets a reboot.

Latcham has not yet disclosed what he intends to do with the franchise.

Rumors about the Superman sequel

Reports and speculation about what lies ahead for the franchise, including the next Superman movie, have circulated since the leadership announcement. TheWrap reported one rumor that Skydance would cut characters including Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle from the finished film.

TheWrap also cited rumors that Wonder Woman would be recast or that "Man of Tomorrow" would bypass theaters for streaming.

ScreenRant reported rumors that Skydance executives were unhappy with the movie and might seek reshoots, potentially without Gunn. Its account included rumors that Gunn would have no say over the final cut and that appearances by returning DCU players could be removed.

According to TheWrap, Gunn left some franchise rumors unanswered, while suggesting the movie had not faced interference so far.

It was not immediately known whether Skydance or Latcham will order changes after Latcham takes over, or whether Gunn retains final cut.

When filming wrapped, Gunn wrote earlier on Threads that principal photography had been "Truly a joyful experience, and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew."

Cast and release date

David Corenswet returns as Clark Kent/Superman alongside Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Their characters join forces against Brainiac, whom Lars Eidinger plays.

Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, while Skyler Gisondo appears as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher. The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Aaron Pierre, who plays John Stewart in HBO's "Lanterns," will appear. Maridueña returns as Blue Beetle after playing the role in the 2023 film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto.

"Man of Tomorrow" is scheduled to open in theaters on July 9, 2027.