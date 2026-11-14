A crowd of 570 Rocky Balboa look-alikes set a Guinness World Record on Friday at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, 50 years after Sylvester Stallone's first "Rocky" film premiered.

The gathering exceeded the minimum of 250 participants Guinness required. An announcer said the certified total was 570, while a Guinness World Records official was there to verify the attempt.

Fans had to match Rocky's outfit, wearing a black beanie, grey sweatpants and sweatshirt, and black high-top Converse sneakers. They assembled at the foot of the museum steps Friday afternoon, cheering late arrivals who joined the attempt.

One participant kept to the role. Asked by the announcer for a name, the participant answered, "Rocky Balboa."

Once the record was confirmed, the group ran up the steps and posed for a picture outside the museum.

It was not immediately known whether Stallone attended Friday's gathering.

Stallone wrote "Rocky" to find work for himself when he was an unknown actor. His 1976 film centers on a small-time South Philly boxer.

Rocky takes on heavyweight champion Apollo Creed in a Philadelphia fight staged for America's bicentennial. He loses the bout but proves himself and wins the heart of Adrian, a clerk at a neighborhood pet store.

The production cost less than $1 million to shoot. "Rocky" went on to win the Oscar for best picture and was the highest-grossing sports movie at the time of its release. Guinness World Records lists "Rocky" and its sequels and spinoffs as the most successful sports movie franchise.

Philadelphia's celebrations of the film began with its first Rocky Day in 2023, which Stallone attended. The city turned the occasion into the weeklong Rocky Fest the next year.

This year's events opened with the Sept. 29 publication of Stallone's memoir, "The Steps," The Associated Press reported. Philadelphia's November program includes a sprint up the museum stairs Rocky climbs in the film and a rededication marking the Rocky statue's permanent installation.

Another event lets fans take a meat market challenge, recreating Rocky's training scene by punching slabs of frozen meat.

A "Rocky Run" through Philadelphia follows on Saturday. Tourism officials said 45,000 runners from all 50 states and 75 countries will participate, while Swedish news agency TT cited the organizer's expectation of about 47,000 people.