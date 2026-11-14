VisionQuest's finale drew 3.7 million global views on Disney+ in its first day, giving Marvel its largest series-finale audience since Loki Season 2, The Walt Disney Company said.

Tuesday's release brought the eight-episode series its largest audience for any episode. Disney counted 44% more viewers than for Episode 7. The previous benchmark, Loki Season 2, ended in November 2023.

"The VisionQuest finale, 'Forever,' is now the highest-rated episode of the WandaVision trilogy on IMDb with a 9.5 rating," Scott Gustin wrote on X on Wednesday.

Gustin added that "Glorious Purpose," the Loki Season 2 finale, shares the top IMDb rating for a live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe episode on Disney+.

The VisionQuest finale drew a larger audience than the concluding episodes of Agatha All Along, Echo, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Marvel Zombies and Wonder Man, according to Disney figures reported by Variety. It also surpassed the finales of "What If…?" Seasons 2 and 3, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda.

Disney's definition of a view in the 3.7 million total was not immediately clear.

Nielsen tracked VisionQuest on its Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for two consecutive weeks before the finale, rather than measuring that episode's first-day audience. The series climbed to No. 6 after placing No. 7 during Oct. 19-25.

For Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, Nielsen counted 548 million minutes watched across the United States.

VisionQuest completes a Disney+ trilogy that started with WandaVision in 2021 and continued with Agatha All Along in 2024. Paul Bettany plays Vision, an android introduced in 2015's Age of Ultron who was killed in 2018's Infinity War and resurrected without memories or emotions.

Marvel Television's earlier official logline says Vision consults AI personas in his programming before going on the run "with Thomas Shepard (Ruaridh Mollica), a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son, reincarnate." James Spader reprises Ultron, having previously appeared onscreen in the role in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Terry Matalas created the series, and its cast includes Todd Stashwick as mercenary Paladin and Faran Tahir as Raz from Iron Man.

The finale's end credits teased Wanda Maximoff's return. After the episode, Marvel saw ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday spike, Disney said.

The size of the sales increase was not immediately clear. Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters Dec. 18.