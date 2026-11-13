Alabama is expected to start backup quarterback Austin Mack at Vanderbilt on Saturday while Keelon Russell rests an injured ankle, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday, citing sources.

Russell is expected to be available as a reserve, but the Crimson Tide staff is expected to keep him out so his ankle can heal, according to the report.

Mack would be Alabama’s first different starting quarterback this season. Russell has started every game for the Crimson Tide, who are 7-2 and No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Russell hurt his ankle after halftime last week as Alabama won 31-13 at LSU. He had it wrapped and continued playing through the pain without missing a snap.

He visited the medical tent in the third quarter but stayed in the game. Russell finished with three touchdown passes and 17 completions on 24 attempts.

“So, we got a lot of confidence if we had to move to Austin at some point,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday, when he described Russell as day-to-day.

DeBoer said Monday that the team was considering how Russell feels and the medical staff’s advice, adding, “we never want to hurt him, and we will never do that.”

“I mean, this kid's a really tough kid,” DeBoer said Monday.

Separately, On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low reported Friday, citing sources, that Russell would be a game-time decision. Mack had taken more first-team practice reps this week and would start if Russell could not play, they reported.

Alabama’s SEC availability reports listed Russell as probable this week. The Texas sophomore, in his first season leading the offense, has passed for 2,263 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Russell’s 86.5 QBR ranks second nationally behind Miami’s Darian Mensah, according to ESPN.

DeBoer chose Russell over Mack in their offseason competition for the starting job. Mack followed DeBoer from Washington and has played in four games this season, completing three of four passes for 23 yards.

Last season, Mack entered the Rose Bowl loss to Indiana after an injury to starter Ty Simpson and went 11 of 16 for 103 yards. He led Alabama to its only points in the game, a Conor Talty field goal.

“Every game I kind of just tell myself, 'Be Ready,' and I've never been surprised,” Mack said earlier, after the Rose Bowl.

Vanderbilt comes into the game 4-5 overall and 1-5 in SEC play. Alabama spent most of the week favored by 15.5 points, with the line moving to 14.5 after the report on Mack’s expected start.

The Nashville game kicks off at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network. Alabama hosts Chattanooga next week, and CBS Sports wrote that the matchup could offer another chance to rest Russell if Alabama wanted more healing time for his ankle. The Crimson Tide finish the regular season against Auburn.