Fox is developing a reboot of "The X Factor" that would have contestants living together in a house, Deadline reported Friday. The singing competition has been absent from U.S. television since 2013.

The project has been under development for some time, but it has not received an official greenlight and a decision is expected soon. Insiders told the outlet the new version will have "more sizzle" than its predecessors.

Fox has found success with a shared house for contestants on its recent "Fear Factor" reboot, hosted by Johnny Knoxville, according to Deadline. "Fear Factor: House of Fear" premiered in January.

The living arrangement would differ from the original U.S. "The X Factor," which grouped contestants by age, gender and other factors, with four judges each mentoring a group.

Deadline said other twists would be added, while TheWrap described the shared house as the single change to the format.

Fremantle, the original show's producer, is working with production company Mischief & Wonder on the reboot. Sydney-based producers Emma Lamb and Leigh Aramberri founded Mischief & Wonder and have worked on Australian versions of "The Voice," "Married At First Sight" and "The Amazing Race."

Lamb and Aramberri are helping develop the project.

Deadline said producers are considering a California tax credit that could lead them to shoot in Los Angeles, while TheWrap said eligibility for the credit was unclear.

Several singing competitions have moved production out of California to reduce costs. "American Idol" left Hollywood for Georgia, and producers of "The Voice" are considering a move from Los Angeles despite having a standalone set on the Universal Studios lot.

"The X Factor" began in the UK. Deadline credits Simon Cowell as its creator, while TheWrap calls him a co-creator. Cowell judged every season of the three-season U.S. run, though it is unclear whether he would return for the reboot.

There was talk in 2022 that Cowell was plotting a revival with NBC under a broader deal he struck with the company, Deadline said. Rob Wade, now CEO of Fox Entertainment, was an executive producer of the original U.S. show, which began its three-season Fox run in 2011.

Cowell shared the initial judging panel with L.A. Reid, Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger. Britney Spears and Demi Lovato replaced Abdul and Scherzinger for season two, with Lovato remaining through the end of the run.

Fifth Harmony formed in the second season, finished third and was mentored by Cowell. Deadline called the group the most successful act to come out of the U.S. show. Its members have gone on to solo careers, including Camila Cabello and Normani.

Artists discovered by the franchise have sold more than 150 million records worldwide, including 130 number ones, according to Deadline. The British show created One Direction and Little Mix.

Melanie Amaro, Tate Stevens and the duo Alex & Sierra won the U.S. seasons. Country singer Stevens parted ways with his label in 2013, while Alex & Sierra won viewers over with their romantic chemistry before breaking up a few years later.

The British version has been off the air since 2018. Deadline cited UK press reports saying ITV is also looking to revive "The X Factor."