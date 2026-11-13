Margot Robbie will star in "The Week of Pain" for A24, with "The Drama" writer-director Kristoffer Borgli making the film after his earlier project became one of the studio's highest-grossing releases worldwide.

The film gives Robbie her first starring role for A24. A24 is financing and producing the project, with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen's Square Peg producing with Dilemma Films and Robbie's LuckyChap.

Margot Robbie smiling in a red dress and jeweled choker at a premiere (2026). Photo: Ondine Goat / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 (modified) · License

Deadline broke the casting news and said Robbie, a longtime fan of Borgli's work, began talks a while ago about potentially starring in his next film. She recently committed to shooting it sometime in 2027, the outlet reported.

The plot has not been disclosed.

Borgli's previous film, "The Drama," opened through A24 on April 3, with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starring as an engaged couple. Their relationship unravels when a dark secret surfaces during the week of their wedding.

In trailers for the film, Zendaya's character describes the worst thing she has ever done during a game before the wedding, prompting an argument.

A24 made the film for $28 million. The Hollywood Reporter put its global box office at $134 million, while Variety gave the figure as $135 million.

The Norwegian writer-director also made "Dream Scenario," a 2023 film for A24 and Square Peg. Nicolas Cage plays a man who begins turning up at random in strangers' dreams across the world.

Borgli's earlier films include the energy drink mockumentary "DRIB" and "Sick of Myself," a portrait of narcissism. Utopia released "Sick of Myself" following its Cannes Film Festival premiere.

IndieWire wrote that Borgli has become one of Hollywood's go-to directors for A-listers looking for a singularly bizarre role after working with Zendaya, Pattinson and Robbie.

Robbie, an Oscar-nominated actress, most recently played Cathy alongside Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in Warner Bros.' "Wuthering Heights," released Feb. 13. Emerald Fennell directed the film, adapting Emily Brontë's novel.

Robbie also stars opposite Bradley Cooper in a Warner Bros. Ocean's prequel that Cooper is directing. The film, set in Monte Carlo, shares a universe with Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" trilogy.

At CinemaCon 2026, Robbie said the prequel would follow an "epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix." The cast also includes Monica Barbaro, George MacKay, Vicky Krieps, Josh Gad, Wagner Moura, Omar Sy, Jack Holden and Lauren Ridloff.

The studio had set up the prequel before Skydance acquired it. Warner Bros. will release the film on June 25, 2027.