U.S. Air Force security forces responded Friday evening to suspected unauthorized drone activity over RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, the Air Force said.

“No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected,” a U.S. Air Force European Command spokesperson said.

“I am told there is no threat to the public, and the incident is now resolved,” said Nick Timothy, the member of Parliament for West Suffolk.

“Given the raised threat level, I continue to encourage everyone to report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to the authorities,” Timothy said.

The Air Force in Europe said it continues to work “closely with our host nation counterparts” to protect service members, civilians, contractors and families. It described protection of the shared community as “a joint responsibility” and urged people to alert local authorities to unusual or suspicious activity.

The Guardian said sirens were heard at the base. The BBC said the accounts were unconfirmed and that residents described hearing sirens from a nearby village.

Newsweek said air sirens were also reported at Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. American servicemen sheltered at the base, The Telegraph reported.

Air Force officials have not identified the drone operators and declined to say whether security levels had been raised. The number of drones involved and whether any were intercepted were unclear.

Lakenheath hosts the 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing, which has nearly 7,000 active-duty personnel, some stationed at the base. Its fighter aircraft include F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35A Lightning II jets, and Mildenhall is a few miles away.

Aircraft moved from Mildenhall

The incident means threats have affected three U.S. bases in the United Kingdom in recent weeks, The Associated Press reported. The U.S. moved more than a dozen aircraft from Mildenhall because of a threat days before the Lakenheath incident.

Mildenhall raised its alert to Force Protection Condition Charlie, or FPCON Charlie, during those departures. A U.S. official said the aircraft were moved as a proactive measure rather than a reactive one.

FPCON Charlie ranks second among security levels at U.S. military installations. The level is used after an incident or when intelligence suggests a terrorist attack on personnel or facilities is likely.

The Wall Street Journal reported that an Iranian threat prompted the departures; the BBC said it had not independently verified that claim. Citing the Journal, Newsweek also said both Mildenhall and Lakenheath went to FPCON Charlie because of an unspecified threat from Iran.

A link between the suspected drones and the alleged Iranian threat has not been established.

Earlier this week, Downing Street said British airbases were safe and called their security a “top priority.”

Fairford case due in court

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Iran was involved in a September incident at RAF Fairford, roughly 150 miles west of Mildenhall and Lakenheath. Iran denied responsibility.

A group of men was detained after three suspicious vans were spotted heading toward Fairford. Police said searches found petrol in the vans but no explosives.

The BBC and Newsweek reported that the Crown Prosecution Service charged two British men under the National Security Act 2023 over allegations connected to an Iranian intelligence operation linked to Fairford. AP reported that at least three men have been charged with plotting to attack the base.

The U.S. removed all its bombers from Fairford in October. The case is due at the Old Bailey in London on Nov. 20.