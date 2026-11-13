The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the docked American Heritage river cruise ship at the Port of New Orleans on Friday, with about 129 passengers plus crew aboard, the port said, and rescues were underway.

American Cruise Lines operates the ship. It had arrived at its Mississippi River dock about two hours before the 12:30 p.m. collision so passengers could begin getting off. The tanker’s impact left the vessel partly underwater.

The port said neither the injury count nor the cause of the collision had been confirmed.

“Multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing,” New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said.

Footage of the collision showed the much larger tanker striking the docked paddlewheel boat. People wearing life jackets were visible in the river, while others stood near the railing as the boat’s opposite side listed farther into the water.

The American Heritage is a 295-foot paddlewheeler. Its dock was near the Crescent City Connection bridge on the New Orleans side of the river.

Descriptions of its condition varied. Sources told ABC News the tanker hit the boat hard on its side, causing it to capsize, and that it was actively sinking. NOLA.com reported that the ship had turned onto its side.

A responding New Orleans police officer said he believed the riverboat rolled into the water, and social media footage appeared to back that account, Axios reported. Around 2 p.m., the Atlantic Asphalt was motionless on the river, flanked by two tugs. A helicopter circled above another dozen vessels nearby, and sirens could be heard over the water.

American Cruise Lines said it was coordinating closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. “Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved,” the company said.

Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans fire and police departments, the Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel responded at the scene. As responders assessed conditions, the Coast Guard shut the river to all vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry wrote on X that he knew about the incident and was in close contact with local officials and law enforcement. “I am headed to New Orleans now,” Landry wrote.

The port said it would provide further updates as information is confirmed.