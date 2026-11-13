Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III missed Friday practice with groin tightness, coach Andy Reid said, two days before Sunday's Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Somewhere he tweaked it. So, we'll see. ... He was tight this morning," Reid said.

Walker leads the NFL with an average of 109.0 rushing yards per game, according to ProFootballTalk's figures, making his availability consequential for Kansas City.

Reid gave no explicit game designation for Walker at his Friday news conference, NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk reported. ProFootballTalk and CBS Sports said Walker will likely be listed as questionable against Atlanta.

Walker has rushed for 872 yards through eight games this season, with seven rushing touchdowns. The Chiefs are still assessing his injury.

"We're kind of feeling it out just to see where we're at with that thing," Reid said.

Reid said the team planned to assess Walker during rehabilitation Friday afternoon and again Saturday. "We'll just see how he feels through this afternoon with rehab and through tomorrow," he said.

The coach said Kansas City would not expose Walker to further harm simply to get him into the game.

"We're not going to put him at risk or anything like that — that's not how we roll. So, if he can go, he can go. If he can't, he can't," Reid said.

Rookie Emmett Johnson would handle most of the carries if Walker cannot play, Reid said.

"Yeah, if Emmett has to do it, then we all have [confidence]," Reid said.

Johnson will play against Atlanta regardless of Walker's availability, Reid said. "He's going to play anyway, whether Ken's there or not there, he's gonna play. But everybody has confidence in him, yeah," Reid said.

Johnson has gained 111 rushing yards on 26 carries this season, according to ProFootballTalk, and has scored one rushing touchdown. He has added 14 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs were scheduled to issue their final injury report, with game status designations, later Friday.