OpenAI launched ChatGPT Wallet on Friday with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, letting its "dots" AI agents purchase items for users, initially for U.S. ChatGPT Pro subscribers.

Chaya Nayak, OpenAI's product lead for monetization and payments, told CNBC that the wallet follows the company's earlier product discovery work. "We think that this is the next step, where if someone found something they're really excited to buy, then we want to be able to get them through to that endpoint," she said.

The service reaches 1.2 billion users weekly. By the end of the third quarter, ChatGPT had nearly 100 million paying users.

OpenAI has changed its approach to shopping before. It launched an "Instant Checkout" feature last fall but quickly pivoted away, then introduced a redesigned experience for finding and comparing products by March.

The wallet started becoming available through dots Friday for Pro subscribers who are 18 and older and have eligible U.S.-issued cards. They add a card once, then authorize each purchase without entering its details again.

Before approving a purchase, users check the items, total and chosen card, then complete a security check such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan.

How payment works

After approval, the network substitutes a payment token for the real card; the token has its own card number, expiration date and security code. OpenAI said the token is specific to one purchase, while neither the business nor the agent gets the actual card details.

OpenAI called it the first wallet to let agents pay without those details while requiring a security check for every purchase. Existing card rewards remain available, as do protections for eligible disputes, such as those involving a defective item.

Customers transact directly with businesses, which retain their customer relationships and control over pricing, fulfillment, returns and customer service. OpenAI said it initially won't take a share of sales.

Engadget wrote that giving payment information to a chatbot, as the wallet requires, carries some risk.

Businesses and agent purchases

OpenAI said agentic commerce is at an early stage and that some websites might inadvertently prevent purchases through ChatGPT Wallet or comparable products. Retailers' risk systems can mistake valid agent transactions for suspicious activity, leading to declines or cancellations.

To help systems recognize such purchases, OpenAI is working with fraud prevention firms Forter, Riskified, Sardine and Signifyd, as well as payment providers Adyen, Checkout.com and Stripe. The company published a Commerce Partner Playbook to guide businesses that want to serve customers using agents.

Some companies bar agents from buying. United Airlines said Wednesday it will block AI agents from accessing its systems to book tickets. Delta is also among companies banning agent purchases, Engadget reported.

Amazon stops AI agents from purchasing on its platform. TechCrunch called Amazon the biggest retailer with such a ban and reported that it wants users to turn instead to its own agent, Alexa.

Plans for wider access

OpenAI said the limited start will let it learn from real-world use and improve reliability alongside banks and payment networks. "It's going to take time for the ecosystem to build the right infrastructure," Nayak said.

The company said it will work with businesses and banks to expand access. Eventually, it expects users to pre-approve purchases and delegate them entirely to an agent using spending limits, purchase categories or time periods.

Luke Gebb, executive vice president and global head of innovation at American Express, said the limited rollout is intentional. "It just makes sense to watch it, start it in a contained environment, and then keep rolling from there," Gebb told CNBC.

With ChatGPT's user base, OpenAI can "turn up the volume" when it chooses, Gebb told CNBC.