A head-on collision between a bus and a container truck on Friday left at least 24 people dead and 11 injured near Kaziranga National Park in India's northeastern Assam state, authorities said. This is a developing story and will be updated.

The dead included children and the bus driver. The highway collision occurred in Golaghat district, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) east of the state capital, Dispur.

Assam state minister Atul Bora called it one of the worst crashes in Assam's history. Witnesses reported that the bus had been speeding before impact, he said.

"The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the police are investigating what led to the accident," said Swapnaneel Deka, Golaghat district's senior police official. Police said the passenger vehicle was travelling towards Nagaon from Bokakhat.

Deka told Reuters that about 30 people were aboard the bus as it travelled to a neighbouring district and that "it is likely the death toll will increase," Al Jazeera reported. Police officers said the toll could climb as officers and security personnel transported injured people to hospitals.

Hindustan Times put the death toll at at least 25. Preliminary reports cited by the newspaper put more than 35 passengers aboard the minibus, including Kaziranga High School students.

An unnamed official told the Press Trust of India news agency that the bus had been travelling at very high speed, in violation of restrictions near Kaziranga National Park. Authorities believed the driver of the minibus had lost control before it struck the container truck, the official said.

Injured passengers were being taken to Kohora Model Hospital, while those whose condition was critical were being transferred to Bokakhat Civil Hospital. Police said other injured people were taken to several hospitals. Golaghat district administration officials arrived at the site and were investigating.

The number of children killed, the truck driver's fate and the cause of the crash were not immediately clear.

Kaziranga National Park, known for its one-horned rhinos, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. India has one of the world's highest road fatality rates; poorly maintained vehicles and roads contribute to its frequent crashes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X that he was "deeply distressed by the tragic accident."

"The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one," Sarma said.

"No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone," he said. "All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief." Sarma said local authorities were overseeing relief at the site to ensure the injured received medical care without delay.

Bora said police were investigating the cause.