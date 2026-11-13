Rory McIlroy shared the halfway lead at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Friday, giving him a chance at an eighth Race to Dubai title that would equal Colin Montgomerie's record.

A 2-under 70 brought McIlroy level with Tyrrell Hatton at 5 under. He made birdie on the par-5 18th after reaching the green in two shots, The Associated Press reported. The DP World Tour posted that his three-wood traveled 290 yards to the green at 178 mph.

McIlroy has taken the season-long title in each of the past four seasons, and another tournament win would guarantee it regardless of Eugenio Chacarra's result.

"If I go and I win the first trophy on Sunday, then the second trophy should take care of itself," McIlroy said.

That final birdie followed trouble on the back nine. McIlroy had four birdies without a bogey through 10 holes and led by two shots when he reached the 12th tee, Sky Sports reported. His drive landed in thick rough at the 12th, and he found a bunker at the 16th. At the par-3 17th, his tee shot fell short and his first putt did not reach the green.

A stiff breeze, thick rough and dry, slippery greens made scoring difficult on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. "I've been coming to this golf course for 17 years, and this is the toughest I think it's ever played," said McIlroy, the world No. 2.

Chacarra began the week nearly 534 points ahead of McIlroy in the standings and closed with consecutive birdies for a 71. He pumped both fists after chipping in from just off the final green. He is tied for 11th on 1 under, four shots behind.

The 26-year-old is a rookie in his first full European tour season and has three wins this season. His card shows 10 birdies against nine bogeys across the two rounds, according to CBS Sports.

"If I can clean up the card a little, I like my chance on the weekend," Chacarra said.

He also said McIlroy would deserve the title if he won it. "If Rory comes here and wins the tournament, he's a deserved champion - there's nothing I can really do. I'm going to try to win the tournament," Chacarra said.

Hatton, like McIlroy, birdied the last hole. His second-round 69 contained five birdies against two bogeys. He put his approach within two feet at the 15th and made birdie, then dropped a shot from a greenside bunker at the 17th.

"It made me feel a little bit uncomfortable with the driver for the rest of the round, to be honest," Hatton said of two poor tee shots. He cannot win the Race to Dubai, but a tournament victory would be his ninth on the DP World Tour and his first since leaving LIV Golf.

Joost Luiten, who led after the first round, shot 73 and joined Kristoffer Reitan at 4 under, one shot behind. Luiten got the last place in the 50-man field because of withdrawals.

Jon Rahm followed his Abu Dhabi win last week with a second consecutive 71. He is tied for eighth. "I'm making really good swings," Rahm said. Rahm must win the tournament to take the Race to Dubai, with McIlroy outside the top two and Chacarra worse than eighth.

McIlroy and Hatton, teammates in the Ryder Cup, will tee off together in Saturday's final pairing at 08:40 GMT, with the final round on Sunday.