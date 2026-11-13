Tennessee running back Daune Morris broke his leg in a one-vehicle crash in Knoxville early Friday, the school said, and a police report says he was cited for reckless driving.

Morris “sustained non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg, and is resting comfortably,” Tennessee said. The school wished him well as he recovers.

A Knoxville Police Department report, cited by the Knoxville News Sentinel, recorded the reckless driving citation. According to the report, Morris hit a fire hydrant and four parked cars, and the collision left his vehicle overturned.

Morris will miss Saturday’s game at Texas A&M, depriving Tennessee of its second-leading rusher behind DeSean Bishop.

CBS Sports, citing sources, said Morris is expected to miss the rest of the season, while the Knoxville News Sentinel said he will miss the remainder. ESPN said he will miss at least the Texas A&M game.

It was not immediately known whether Morris will need surgery or how long his recovery will take.

The sophomore from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has carried 66 times for 434 yards this season. His rushing totals include three touchdowns and an average of 6.6 yards per carry.

Morris last played in the Nov. 7 win over Kentucky. His 66-yard touchdown run gave Tennessee its first points in the first quarter.

“It always feels good to be able to pop it off and start it for the offense and give the energy to the offense,” Morris said after the game.

Running backs coach De'Rail Sims praised the run at a media availability Tuesday.

Tennessee leads the SEC with an average of 216 rushing yards per game. Bishop, its lead back, has rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Javin Gordon, a transfer from Tulane, has gained 129 yards from 28 carries this season.

CBS Sports said Morris is expected to appear as out on Friday night’s updated injury report. The Volunteers are 2.5-point favorites at Texas A&M and need a victory to keep pace in the College Football Playoff picture.

Tennessee has a 7-2 record and holds the No. 8 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Volunteers finish their regular season against LSU and Vanderbilt after the Texas A&M game.