Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from a broken and dislocated right thumb, an injury that typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal, coach Jesse Minter said Friday.

Jackson struck the arm of Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau with his throwing hand while attempting a pass on Baltimore’s first play against Buffalo. The Ravens lost 36-10 in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Nov. 1.

The Ravens are without their two-time NFL MVP as they try to climb out of last place in the AFC North. At 4-5, Baltimore has dropped four straight games and is one game behind the final AFC playoff spot.

“Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8,” Minter said.

Friday’s statement gave the Ravens’ first public estimate of Jackson’s recovery, The Associated Press said.

“Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal,” Minter said.

Jackson underwent thumb surgery, CBS Sports and UPI said, citing the team’s announcement. A source also told ESPN that Jackson had surgery.

The Buffalo matchup had been promoted as a meeting of recent MVPs Jackson and Josh Allen. Jackson was returning from a high ankle sprain sustained near halftime of the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans.

With nine weeks remaining in the regular season, ESPN said Jackson could be back as early as Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns. A 10-week recovery would push his return into the postseason.

Jackson has completed only 14 full quarters this season because of the injuries.

Baltimore is 82-38 when Jackson starts, including playoff games. Since 2019, the Ravens are 7-15 when someone else starts.

ESPN Analytics gives Baltimore a 3.7% chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Ravens acquired former Arizona Cardinals starter Jacoby Brissett in a trade with Arizona on Nov. 6. CBS Sports said Brissett is expected to lead the offense for the remainder of the season.

Backup Tyler Huntley injured his toe during the first half against Buffalo after going 1-2 in three starts in Jackson’s place earlier this season. Huntley is on injured reserve with turf toe and will miss the rest of the season.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano played through an ankle injury when he started against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Fagnano is Brissett’s immediate backup, followed by Kedon Slovis.

“He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return,” Minter said of Jackson.

Minter said the Ravens remain committed to their best football in the season’s second half.

Baltimore has a Week 13 bye before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. Four AFC North games close the regular season, beginning against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 20.

Brissett will be the Ravens’ fourth starting quarterback in a four-game span. His first Baltimore start comes at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday at home against the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-8).