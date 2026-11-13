Avril Lavigne announced Friday on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child, a daughter. The 42-year-old singer gave neither the baby’s name nor her father’s.

“Our Mini Fucking Princess has arrived,” Lavigne wrote. The caption ended with a pink bow, a crown, a baby bottle and a pink heart emoji.

Lavigne had not publicly announced a pregnancy before the post appeared Friday. The Daily Mail and Hollywood Life reported that no relationship was publicly known and that Lavigne had not discussed her status. Hollywood Life said she had stayed out of the spotlight in recent months.

The announcement included three photos. In one, Lavigne and her partner, whose name was not given, held their daughter’s hand; another pictured Lavigne cradling the newborn in a cheetah-print outfit.

In the third image, two adult-sized pairs and one miniature pair of Vans sneakers rested on a skateboard. The shoes appeared to belong to Lavigne, her partner and their daughter.

The post had received 445,000 likes when retrieved.

Lavigne has not shared her daughter’s name or further details of the birth. Her partner appeared in a photo, but the announcement left the father unidentified.

Lavigne did not say when or where the baby was born.

In 2013, while married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, Lavigne told E! News, “I want one or two [kids], but not right now.”

Lavigne and Kroeger were married from 2013 to 2015. She had previously married Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley in 2006 and had no children during either marriage.

Rapper Tyga was Lavigne’s last publicly known partner. Their relationship was in 2023, the same year her engagement to singer Mod Sun ended in February.