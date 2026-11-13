Netflix and AEG Presents announced Friday that the "KPop Demon Hunters" Golden World Tour, an arena show featuring the film's animated singers, opens June 5, 2027, in Baltimore.

Across nearly 50 cities, the tour, presented by Mastercard, will stage more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028, the companies said. The film is Netflix's most popular of all time, with more than 670 million views.

"This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going – bringing that 'Takedown' energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance and help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon," Netflix chief marketing officer Marian Lee said in the announcement.

The film debuted on Netflix on June 20, 2025, and won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. Its song "Golden" was the first K-pop song to win an Oscar and a Grammy.

Animated characters and live performers

The show's animated HUNTR/X members, Rumi, Mira and Zoey, will interact with audiences, while the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger will appear.

Netflix and AEG Presents described the production as a first of its kind, combining live-action stunts and performers with music, choreography and special performances. "Every fan in attendance will play a part to show the world How It's Done, Done, Done!" the announcement said.

Fans will help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon as the show moves from its opening number to a final battle, according to Netflix Tudum. Amy Tinkham, whose work includes Aerosmith's Peace Out tour, is leading the creative direction.

"We're excited to work with Netflix to bring that world to life on tour, with the music at the heart of a show that makes fans part of the adventure," said Rich Schaefer, AEG Presents' president of global touring.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI provide the vocals for "Golden" as the fictional HUNTR/X. Mashable reported that it is unclear whether they will perform on tour and that Netflix has not announced whether the real-life Saja Boys singers will appear.

First dates cover 35 cities

The initial schedule spans 35 cities and 61 performances, while more than half of the planned shows remain unscheduled, Variety reported. Opening day at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena has two shows, one a matinee. Most dates with two or three shows include a matinee.

The North American leg runs through June, July and August, with stops including Chicago, Atlanta and Newark, New Jersey. The tour reaches Canada for two shows at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, on June 26.

Los Angeles will host three performances at Crypto.com Arena on July 30-31, before the leg ends at the Tacoma Dome on Aug. 14. European dates begin Sept. 1 at Zurich's Hallenstadion, with Milan, Berlin, Paris and Dublin among the stops.

The U.K. run starts Oct. 12 at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, and the announced itinerary concludes with three shows at London's The O2 on Oct. 22-23. Asia Pacific and Latin America dates will be announced.

Presales start Nov. 18

Jill Kramer, Mastercard's chief marketing and communications officer, said the partnership was "bringing fans closer to the music, characters, and world of KPop Demon Hunters."

The Mastercard presale opens Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Registration is now open for the FOR THE FANS presale, which follows on Nov. 19. Trip.com, the official travel partner, offers presale access via its app, as well as bundles combining tickets and travel.

The general sale begins Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time, when eligible Mastercard World Elite and World Legend cardholders can access Preferred Tickets through The Mastercard Collection.