Netflix renewed Virgin River for a ninth season Friday, making it the streamer’s longest-running original scripted series by number of seasons.

The order covers 10 episodes, taking the series to a total of 94. Netflix’s Tudum acknowledged the renewal with a reference to the show’s knitting circle, writing, "Virgin River's knitting circle knows a stitch in time saves nine."

"Reaching Season 9 as our longest-running original scripted series, with over half a billion views, is a milestone that speaks to how deeply fans continue to love being a part of this community," said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada.

Netflix said the first seven seasons of Virgin River have surpassed half a billion views. It determines that figure by dividing the total hours watched by the series’ total runtime.

The series spent 28 weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 and made the Top 10 in more than 80 countries.

Virgin River has moved ahead of Elite, the Spanish teen drama that lasted eight seasons. Elite and animated comedy Big Mouth are the only other Netflix originals to reach eight seasons.

Deadline reported that Virgin River now holds the seasons record for original scripted series across all streaming, after taking the title with a qualifier last year. Its 94 episodes match the Netflix record held by Grace and Frankie, a seven-season, half-hour comedy with a shorter total runtime than the hourlong Virgin River.

Howe renewed the show a month after Peter Rice arrived at Netflix as chief content officer. She retained her job through an executive shake-up and reports to Rice. Howe, who describes herself as a romance fan, watched Virgin River before assuming oversight with Season 5.

Patrick Sean Smith will return as showrunner and executive producer, having succeeded Sue Tenney as showrunner with Season 5. "In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there's something meaningful about having a place people want to return to," Smith said.

"Nine seasons is an unimaginable gift that speaks to the power of characters who audiences have come to know and love as if they're part of their own extended family," Smith told Netflix Tudum.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays nurse practitioner Mel Monroe, who comes to the town for a fresh start and falls for former Marine and bartender Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson.

Breckenridge said she "couldn't be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue into Season 9." "It's truly been a gift to be here," she said.

"It's staggering to think we are still making Virgin River after all these years," Henderson said. He thanked fans and said that "as long as you guys want it we'll keep making it to the best of our ability."

Season 7 closed with the newborn son Mel and Jack adopted being rushed into surgery for a heart defect, with Mel’s ex-boyfriend Eli (Austin Nichols) operating. Season 8 follows the couple into parenthood as their baby fights for his life.

TODAY.com published an exclusive first look at the Season 8 premiere. The photo shows an emotional Jack cradling his son while Mel looks into Jack’s eyes and rests her hand on the baby’s head.

Production on Season 8 finished in August. The season will premiere in 2027, although a precise date has not been announced.

Deadline said a late spring premiere appears likely.

Smith is scheduled to appear Saturday on the Texas Book Festival panel "The Netflix Effect: How Book-to-Screen Adaptations Are Capturing the Heartland."