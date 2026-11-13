The Atlanta Falcons agreed Friday to extend defensive end Cameron Thomas for three years, keeping him under contract through 2029. He originally joined Atlanta on a one-year deal worth $3.1 million.

The contract is worth up to $33 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said, citing sources. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham and senior vice president Bryce Johnston completed the agreement Thursday night with Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott.

"If there's a guy that we can really lean on on our defense, he's one of those human beings. I've been just so overwhelmed with what he's brought to us and it's been awesome," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday.

Thomas joined Atlanta as a free agent in March after spending two seasons in Cleveland with Kevin Stefanski, the Falcons' current coach. Ulbrich said Thomas was the first player Stefanski named when Atlanta sought an edge rusher during the offseason.

This season, Thomas, 26, has been a starter in every game. He has taken 63.3% of Atlanta's defensive snaps, the largest share among the team's defensive linemen, according to ESPN.

His 13.5% quarterback pressure rate leads Falcons edge rushers who have played at least 150 pass-rush snaps.

Thomas has hit quarterbacks 12 times in 2026, a career high that also puts him atop that group. On Thursday, Ulbrich praised his toughness, effort and consistency, saying Thomas demonstrates daily what the coaches love about football.

Thomas has two sacks and 25 tackles this season; he has also forced one fumble and deflected one pass, Sports Illustrated reported.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas has generated 25 pressures on quarterbacks, Sports Illustrated reported.

NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk wrote that an "up to" figure generally means Thomas will earn much more than $3.1 million a year, though not actually $11 million annually. The guaranteed amount was not immediately known.

The Falcons are Thomas's fourth NFL team. A third-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, he recorded three sacks in his rookie season.

Arizona traded Thomas to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, and he played four games there. The Chiefs waived him, after which the Cleveland Browns claimed him.

Thomas appeared in all 17 Cleveland games last season, finishing with 2.5 sacks and 27 tackles.

Atlanta announced another extension Friday, agreeing to a two-year deal with cornerback C.J. Henderson. The contract guarantees $11 million and could be worth $20 million.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Henderson No. 9 overall in 2020, and he joined Atlanta's practice squad last season.

"To help him start to reinvent himself here, it brings me a ton of joy because he's just such an amazing young man," Ulbrich said.

Henderson has defended nine passes and made 41 tackles this season. He has been Atlanta's starting boundary cornerback for the past six games.

For Sunday's game against Kansas City, a former team of Thomas's, Atlanta lists Henderson second among its cornerbacks on the depth chart.