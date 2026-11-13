Taylor Swift will perform at the 60th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 18, the Country Music Association and ABC announced, marking her first performance at the show in 13 years.

Swift, 36, is also nominated for Single of the Year for her original song "I Knew It, I Knew You," from Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5." She married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July.

After learning of the nomination, Swift said she would attend, before the announcement that she would perform. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! See you there Nov. 18."

Her last CMA Awards performance came in 2013, when she joined Alison Krauss and Vince Gill for an acoustic rendition of "Red." Next week's ceremony brings Swift back to the show a decade after her most recent appearance there.

Swift has won CMA Entertainer of the Year two times. Her 2009 victory made her the youngest winner of the award in CMA history, a distinction she still holds.

Swift is the newest addition to a lineup that includes Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Cody Johnson. Tucker Wetmore, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays have also been announced as performers.

Speculation about Swift's role at the ceremony began earlier this week. On Wednesday, pop culture Instagram account Deuxmoi wrote that it was "hearing that Taylor Swift may be among the performers participating in a special tribute to Dolly Parton at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on November 18." The account said the tribute's participating artists had not been announced.

Just Jared said the Deuxmoi report was unconfirmed and that Swift's performance selection had not been announced.

It was not immediately known whether Swift would participate in the Dolly Parton tribute.

ABC, Disney+ and Hulu carry the broadcast and stream. The Walt Disney Co. owns all three, along with ABC News.

The show will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena on ABC and Disney+ from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. Viewers can stream it on Hulu the following day.