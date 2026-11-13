Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will lead Season 30 of ABC's "The Bachelor," the network announced Friday on "Good Morning America," ahead of the dating show's March 21 return.

Hartman, 27, a Charlotte, North Carolina, native, played at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, setting Atlantic Coast Conference records for career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. The show will return after two years off the air, Variety reported.

"I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough," Hartman told "Good Morning America" during his first interview about his search for love.

"I'm excited but also very nervous," he said.

Hartman follows Jesse Palmer as the second NFL quarterback to lead "The Bachelor," Yahoo Sports reported. Palmer appeared as the lead in 2004, during his third season with the New York Giants.

Palmer now hosts the show and works as an ESPN college football analyst, and he married in 2020 after meeting his spouse elsewhere, the outlet said. Yahoo Sports said former quarterback and ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers was chosen by JoJo Fletcher on "The Bachelorette," and they married in 2022.

ABC's official bio describes Hartman as "a fan favorite from the documentary series 'QB1: Beyond the Lights,'" and says "the charismatic heartthrob is ready to find a win off the field." The show's official Instagram account promoted the ABC and Hulu premiere and introduced him with "Meet Sam Hartman, your new Bachelor. 🌹"

Hartman joined Washington in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. He currently plays on the Commanders' practice squad and has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game, according to Yahoo Sports.

It was not immediately known how filming fits around Hartman's NFL commitments.

Hartman played at Wake Forest before moving to Notre Dame for his final college season in 2023.

During his time at Wake Forest, Hartman received a 2022 diagnosis of Paget-Schroetter syndrome, ABC News reported. The rare condition causes blood clots in a vein near the collarbone. He returned to play that year and won the ACC's Brian Piccolo Award, given to the conference's most courageous football player.

Hartman's casting follows ABC's decision to shelve the most recent season of "The Bachelorette," which featured Taylor Frankie Paul, before it aired.

Season 30 debuts Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will stream the following day on Hulu, as well as on Hulu on Disney+ for U.S. bundle subscribers.