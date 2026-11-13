A man died Thursday after suffering serious injuries at FirstStage Studios in Leith, Edinburgh, and Police Scotland said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Police said they were called around 3pm Thursday after a report that a man had been seriously injured at industrial premises near Bath Road in Edinburgh. "Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead a short time later," a police spokesperson said.

The man has not been named. Police said "enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

FirstStage is the studio behind Netflix's crime series Dept Q and Amazon Prime's The Rig.

The incident was understood to have occurred as staff de-rigged and removed the Dept Q set, The Scotsman reported. Main filming had ended about two weeks before the incident, the paper said.

But The Scotsman and Edinburgh News both said it was not known what production was being filmed at the studios at the time. Dept Q is produced by Left Bank Pictures and has filmed its second series in Scotland over the past four months.

Netflix and Left Bank Pictures had not answered requests for comment from The Scotsman.

Another person died at the site four years earlier. Philip Ross, 30, died in July 2022 in what was believed to be an accident with a hydraulic lift. Ross was working on a production of The Outrun.

FirstStage said in 2022 that it "was devastated to learn of the tragic death of a contractor working for one of our production customers." The studio said then that an investigation prevented it from commenting further, and offered condolences to the contractor's family and colleagues.

Ross's death is the subject of a Fatal Accident Inquiry, The Scotsman said, while Edinburgh News and The National said the inquiry concerned the studio.