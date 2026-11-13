Rosalía won album of the year for Lux at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, becoming the first woman to win the category three times as a lead artist.

She previously took the prize for El Mal Querer in 2019 and Motomami in 2022. The BBC reported that she collected five trophies at the 27th annual ceremony; La Perla, featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia, earned song of the year and best pop song.

Rosalía was in tears as she went onstage to accept the album award from Colombian singer Juanes. “When there were only 100 people in a room in Madrid, you were there,” she told him.

“To all the people who told me I wasn't good enough, or that my music was too weird, I'm thankful I didn't listen,” Rosalía said.

Speaking in Spanish, she described El Mal Querer as a dream, called Motomami a gamble and said “‘Lux’ has been, for me, a leap into the void.”

She also thanked her mother and promised to take the trophy to her house. “I don’t know if another one is going to fit in your house, but I’ll bring it to you anyways and see if you make room,” she said.

Earlier, Rosalía opened the show with a medley of La Rumba Del Perdón, La Perla and Dios Es Un Stalker at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where Roselyn Sánchez hosted. Dancers in halos appeared on a stage made to resemble clouds.

Her 2025 album Lux brings together opera, classical music and lyrics in 14 languages and addresses theology, love and womanhood. The AP described the record as inspired by female saints’ lives.

Lux reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart, while the Lux Tour concluded in September after nearly 60 shows. Lux (Complete Works) also earned her the award for best alternative music album, while Sauvignon Blanc won best short form music video.

Some critics have argued Rosalía, a white Catalan woman from Spain, should be ineligible for the Latin Grammys because she is not Latina, the AP reported. It was not immediately known whether she had replied to her critics.

La Perla was also a record of the year nominee. The BBC and AP reported that Argentine singer Milo J won for Niño, but Deadline's winners list named Silvana Estrada's Dime.

According to the BBC, Milo J, 20, collected four awards and said “Long live Argentine folk music” while accepting the record prize.

Janet Jackson presented Daddy Yankee with the 2026 Latin Grammy person of the year honor, making him the first Latin urbano artist to receive it. He ended his speech with “Puerto Rico no es pequeño. Pequeño el mapa,” saying the map is small, not Puerto Rico.

Daddy Yankee performed Gasolina, Con Calma and Despacito, with guests including Bizarrap, Feid and LL Cool J. Producer Edgar Barrera reached 30 career Latin Grammy wins, surpassing René Pérez's 29 and taking the show's all-time record.

Rosalía closed her album acceptance speech with a look ahead, saying, “I still probably haven't done my best work yet, but I know that I have what it takes to do it better.”

Lux is tipped as a favorite when Grammy nominations are announced next week, the BBC reported.