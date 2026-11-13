Harry Kane scored the winning penalty as he passed Peter Shilton's England record of 125 caps, securing a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Thursday.

Kane converted in the 64th minute after a video assistant referee (VAR) check following Ivan Smolcic's pull on Jarell Quansah at an England corner. England Football said the victory put England into the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, scheduled for next March.

The penalty went down the middle while Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic dived left, with 80,400 fans watching, The Japan Times reported, citing Reuters. Kane extended his England scoring record with his 92nd goal for his country.

“These occasions feel much better when you win and now I can take a breath and enjoy this,” Kane said.

Kane, who won the Ballon d'Or in October, called the night incredible. “Thank you to everyone who organised [the build-up], with the tifo and presentations,” he said. “Thank you to Luka [Modric] and Croatia for their gift.”

England had taken an early lead. In the 24th minute, Morgan Rogers bundled in after Jude Bellingham volleyed Kane's pass into the six-yard box and Josko Gvardiol could not clear.

Kane came close again in the 51st minute, when his Bayern Munich team-mate Josip Stanisic blocked his effort from a Declan Rice cutback.

Croatia equalised from a corner. Quansah headed the ball back toward goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, placing it in Petar Sucic's path for the 59th-minute goal.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel addressed that passage afterward. “We got again sloppy for five minutes and were punished from a set-piece which is uncharacteristic from us,” he said.

“It was an okay performance overall,” Tuchel said of the game. “It took us a while to figure the press out because they played in a back five.”

Tuchel added that “Croatia had nothing to lose and you have to overcome these moments.” England had won 7-0 against Croatia in Rijeka in October.

Croatia had opportunities after Kane restored England's lead. Nikola Vlasic looked likely to equalise in the 82nd minute but shot wide.

England substitute James Garner then had an 86th-minute goal disallowed for offside, costing him what would have been his first England goal. Ante Budimir headed a Croatia corner over in the second minute of stoppage time.

“As a game, it was instantly forgettable,” Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett said. “As an occasion, it will live long in the memory.”

The result marked England's fourth straight victory, Yahoo Sports reported.

World champions Spain lead Group A3 and welcome England to Madrid on Sunday for the final group match. England must win to finish top and earn a quarter-final seeding, according to Sky Sports.