Three adorable kittens in Innsbrook, MO are hoping to find their forever families. All are young, playful, and currently with Wags & Whiskers.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with cute white socks

Black with cute white socks Personality: Very curious, playful, and cuddly. Zeek loves to be right next to you and snuggle. He’s learning to be a bit more independent but still enjoys being close and involved in whatever you’re doing. A very sweet boy who loves to play.

Very curious, playful, and cuddly. loves to be right next to you and snuggle. He’s learning to be a bit more independent but still enjoys being close and involved in whatever you’re doing. A very sweet boy who loves to play. Shelter: Wags & Whiskers

Contact: (636) 791-1500

👉 Meet Zeek and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Personality: Zuko is a sweet boy who may be shy at first, but he warms up quickly. He loves to play, especially with other cats or dogs , and he loves kids as well. A great match for a home with other friendly pets or children.

is a sweet boy who may be shy at first, but he warms up quickly. He loves to play, especially with , and he as well. A great match for a home with other friendly pets or children. Shelter: Wags & Whiskers

Contact: (636) 791-1500

👉 Meet Zuko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Personality: Aang is a very sweet, social kitten who loves to play, cuddle, and be petted. He gets along great with cats, dogs, and kids . He’s always ready to play and make you laugh with his fun, friendly nature.

is a very sweet, social kitten who loves to play, cuddle, and be petted. He gets along great with . He’s always ready to play and make you laugh with his fun, friendly nature. Shelter: Wags & Whiskers

Contact: (636) 791-1500

👉 Meet Aang and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Innsbrook, MO and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Wags & Whiskers at (636) 791-1500 or visit the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.