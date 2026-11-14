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🐱 Playful Kittens in Innsbrook Looking for Loving Homes
Three adorable kittens in Innsbrook, MO are hoping to find their forever families. All are young, playful, and currently with Wags & Whiskers.
Zeek
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with cute white socks
- Personality: Very curious, playful, and cuddly. Zeek loves to be right next to you and snuggle. He’s learning to be a bit more independent but still enjoys being close and involved in whatever you’re doing. A very sweet boy who loves to play.
- Shelter: Wags & Whiskers
- Contact: (636) 791-1500
👉 Meet Zeek and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zuko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Personality: Zuko is a sweet boy who may be shy at first, but he warms up quickly. He loves to play, especially with other cats or dogs, and he loves kids as well. A great match for a home with other friendly pets or children.
- Shelter: Wags & Whiskers
- Contact: (636) 791-1500
👉 Meet Zuko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aang
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Personality: Aang is a very sweet, social kitten who loves to play, cuddle, and be petted. He gets along great with cats, dogs, and kids. He’s always ready to play and make you laugh with his fun, friendly nature.
- Shelter: Wags & Whiskers
- Contact: (636) 791-1500
👉 Meet Aang and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Innsbrook, MO and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Wags & Whiskers at (636) 791-1500 or visit the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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