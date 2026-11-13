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🐱 Gentle, Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Innsbrook, MO
Looking for a calm, loving cat to share your home? These sweet kitties in Innsbrook, MO are waiting at Wags & Whiskers for someone just like you.
Phil
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Wags & Whiskers
- Phone: (636) 791-1500
Phil is a handsome young brown tabby boy. As a Domestic Shorthair, he’s likely to be an easy-care kitty with a short coat and a classic tabby look. If you’re hoping to add a younger cat to your home, Phil could be a great match.
👉 Meet Phil and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepper
- Breed: Calico
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Wags & Whiskers
- Phone: (636) 791-1500
Pepper is a very pretty calico girl and a well-mannered senior. Her foster describes her as very sweet and well behaved, making her a lovely choice if you want a calm, settled companion instead of a wild kitten.
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / Red
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Wags & Whiskers
- Phone: (636) 791-1500
Milo is a very sweet orange boy who just wants to be loved and cuddle. He:
- Gets along with children
- Loves being around your feet and right next to you
- Is unsure about other cats or dogs (the shelter doesn’t know yet)
If you’re looking for a snuggly, people-focused cat, Milo sounds like a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Wags & Whiskers at (636) 791-1500 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these sweet cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.