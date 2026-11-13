Looking for a calm, loving cat to share your home? These sweet kitties in Innsbrook, MO are waiting at Wags & Whiskers for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Wags & Whiskers

Phone: (636) 791-1500

Phil is a handsome young brown tabby boy. As a Domestic Shorthair, he’s likely to be an easy-care kitty with a short coat and a classic tabby look. If you’re hoping to add a younger cat to your home, Phil could be a great match.

👉 Meet Phil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Wags & Whiskers

Phone: (636) 791-1500

Pepper is a very pretty calico girl and a well-mannered senior. Her foster describes her as very sweet and well behaved, making her a lovely choice if you want a calm, settled companion instead of a wild kitten.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Wags & Whiskers

Phone: (636) 791-1500

Milo is a very sweet orange boy who just wants to be loved and cuddle. He:

Gets along with children

Loves being around your feet and right next to you

Is unsure about other cats or dogs (the shelter doesn’t know yet)

If you’re looking for a snuggly, people-focused cat, Milo sounds like a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Wags & Whiskers at (636) 791-1500 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these sweet cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.