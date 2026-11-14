A Charity Fashion & Entertainment Extravaganza will combine fashion, live entertainment and a nod to veterans, with a portion of proceeds benefiting F.O.R. Maricopa Food Bank.

The event will be held 6 p.m. tonight at the Luxe Lounge inside Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino, 16000 N. Maricopa Road. Doors open at 5 p.m.

“This extraordinary evening is about more than fashion,” said organizer J. Gaines of Wholesale Diva, who noted that the event falls on her 74th birthday. She said there is no better way to celebrate it than by giving back to the community.

“It is an opportunity to bring our community together, celebrate creativity and entertainment, and give back to an organization serving families right here in Maricopa,” she said.

Purchase tickets: Charity Fashion & Entertainment Extravaganza

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