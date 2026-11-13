The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a $95,000 grant to expand DUI enforcement and impaired-driving patrols across the county.

The funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will support DUI saturation patrols, multi-agency task force operations and training for deputies to recognize drug impairment.

In 2025, the Sheriff’s Office led 45 DUI task force deployments, resulting in 180 misdemeanor DUI arrests and 37 aggravated DUI arrests. Deputies also conducted 58 evaluations by certified Drug Recognition Experts. Twenty-six arrests involved extreme DUI, with an average blood alcohol concentration of 0.153%.

The agency plans to conduct at least four DUI saturation patrols and nine task force operations each quarter during the fiscal year. Additional high-visibility patrols are planned around holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

“Driving impaired costs lives, and if you’re lucky, it only costs money,” said Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple. “This grant helps keep our community safe, which is especially important when families and friends are celebrating holidays.”

The funding will also support advanced DUI enforcement training, including certification as drug recognition experts.

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